Fellows Fund Publishes In-Depth Enterprise AI Report Featuring Insights from 20 AI Fellows

The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#enterpriseai—Fellows Fund is pleased to announce the release of its in-depth research report, “The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI,” crafted by 20 AI Fellows from the Fellows Fund AI community. This report is the culmination of insights gained from speaking with more than 1,000 AI startups over the past two years and conducting in-depth interviews with industry AI experts. It delves into the evolving landscape of Enterprise AI, highlighting key trends and identifying promising startup opportunities in the field.

Here is the link to the report: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA

Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption

The report identifies several crucial trends reshaping the enterprise AI ecosystem:

1. Evolution of AI Capabilities: The AI landscape is quickly advancing beyond predictive models and generative AI, moving toward “Agentic AI”—a new era of AI that enables autonomous decision-making and task execution.

2. AI-Native Enterprise Applications: Enterprises and startups are increasingly developing AI-native applications from the ground up. Unlike traditional software enhanced with AI, these applications are fundamentally designed with AI capabilities at their core, leading to a new wave of innovation.

3. Deep vs. Shallow AI Integration: Companies with deep domain expertise and robust AI foundations are building sustainable competitive advantages by integrating AI more deeply into their processes, as opposed to merely incorporating shallow AI wrappers around LLMs into existing products.

4. Navigating Enterprise AI Challenges: Despite the rapid adoption, enterprises face significant challenges around accuracy, data management, complexity, and return on investment, underscoring the need for specialized solutions.

Opportunities for AI Startups

Based on these trends, the report identifies four key areas of opportunity for AI startups:

1. Autonomous Agents: With the growth of agentic AI capabilities, startups have the chance to develop sophisticated digital agents and robotics solutions that can automate a wide range of tasks across digital and physical domains.

2. AI-Native Applications: The democratization of AI development has lowered barriers to entry, allowing startups to build disruptive AI-native applications that challenge incumbents and redefine user experiences.

3. Deep Domain-Specific Applications: Startups focusing on domain-specific applications for enterprise functions such as Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, Product Development, Analytics, and IT Services can carve out niches by addressing unique industry challenges in areas like Healthcare, Finance, Media, and Law.

4. Solving Enterprise Data Challenges: There are significant opportunities for startups to create platforms and tools that help enterprises effectively manage and leverage their data assets, ensuring quality, security, compliance, and integration with other systems.

A Call to Innovators

“The Enterprise AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and the next wave of innovation will come from startups that understand the nuances of AI-native development,” said Jianchang Mao, former Vice President of Google, now General Partner of Fellows Fund and lead researcher of this report. “This report provides a roadmap for startups and investors alike to navigate this dynamic space and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.”

To explore these trends and opportunities in more detail, read the full report on our website. Here is the link: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA. Join us in driving the future of enterprise AI innovation.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report, Sorted Alphabetically (excluding Fellows Fund)

1. Aeolus Robotics



2. Agentic Labs



3. Anglera



4. Anthropic



5. Anyware Robotics



6. Arini



7. Artisan AI



8. Assort Health



9. Automat



10. AWS (Amazon Web Services)



11. Buster.so



12. CapCut (Bytedance)



13. Cascading AI



14. Casualy



15. Chef Robotics



16. Chroma



17. Coderabbit



18. Consensus



19. Contextual AI



20. Copy AI



21. Covariant



22. Credal AI



23. Cursor AI



24. DataRobot



25. Databricks



26. Datology



27. Decagon AI



28. Didero AI



29. Dili AI



30. Eleven Labs



31. Evenup



32. Fileread AI



33. Fireworks AI



34. Fume



35. Gamma



36. Google



37. Google DeepMind



38. GCP (Google Cloud Platform)



39. Glean



40. Gretel



41. Greenlite AI



42. Grit



43. Guardrails AI



44. Harvey



45. Hebbia



46. Heygen



47. Hugging Face



48. Hyperbound



49. Imbue



50. InVia Robotics



51. Jasper AI



52. Kaito



53. Kater.ai



54. Komment AI



55. Klu AI



56. Langchain



57. Leya



58. LiveX AI



59. LlamaIndex



60. Manifest AI



61. MavenAGI



62. Menza AI



63. Meta



64. Microsoft



65. Motion



66. Nexa AI



67. Newton Research



68. Nomic



69. Norm AI



70. Nvidia



71. Oliv AI



72. Omnisynk AI



73. OpenAI



74. OpusClip



75. Ozaru



76. Patronus AI



77. Perplexity



78. Physical Intelligence



79. Pinecone



80. Play HT



81. Poly AI



82. Qevlar AI



83. Retell AI



84. Second



85. ServiceNow



86. Sierra



87. Skild AI



88. Solve Intelligence



89. Stack AI



90. Suno



91. Taskade



92. Tauvus



93. Tennr



94. Thoughtly



95. Tofu



96. Together AI



97. Tortus.ai



98. Truewind



99. Tusk



100. Tutor Intelligence



101. Typeface.ai



102. Unstructure



103. Vantage Discovery



104. Vatic Labs



105. Vellum



106. Voyage.ai



107. Voiceflow



108. Writesonic



109. Yuma



110. Zendesk

About Fellows Fund

Fellows Fund is an AI-focused venture capital firm established by a community of 25 AI Fellows with deep expertise in AI foundations, infrastructure, and applications. Our mission is to empower the next generation of AI founders with the resources, mentorship, and capital they need to succeed. For more information, visit Fellows Fund website at https://www.fellowsfundvc.com.

List of Fellows Contributing to This Report, Sorted Alphabetically

Anshul Pande: EVP at HealthEdge, former CTO of Stanford Children’s Health, former Chief Patient Safety Officer at Epic



Charles Elkan (Venture Partner): former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, UCSD Professor, the 1st Amazon Fellow



Deepak Agarwal: Chief AI Officer, VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering at Pinterest, Ex-VP of AI at LinkedIn, ASA Fellow



Evan Cheng: Cofounder and CEO at Mysten Labs, Creator of Sui



Gang Hua: VP of Multimodal Experiences Lab at Dolby Laboratories, Ex-CTO of Convenience Bee, Ex-director of Microsoft Computer Vision Lab, IEEE Fellow



Haixun Wang: VP of Instacart, IEEE Fellow



Li Deng: Chief AI Officer at Vatic Labs, Former Chief AI Officer at Citadel, Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering



Lijiang Fang: Former VP of Engineering at Microsoft Bing Ads Systems



Kyle Bailey: Former VP of Engineering at dYdX, Former Engineering Director at Cash App



Nick Chong: Ex-Chief Customer Officer at Zoom



Jeff Trudeau: Chief Information & Security Officer at Chime, former CSO at Credit Karma, and former CISO at Sutter Health



Jia Li: Co-founder and Chief AI Officer at LiveX AI, former Sr Director of Engineering at Google Cloud AI, IEEE Fellow



Jianchang (JC) Mao (General Partner): Former VP of Google, former CVP of Microsoft, IEEE Fellow



Shiva Rajaraman: VP of Deliver Product at Uber, Former COO of OpenSea, Former VP of Commerce at Facebook



Stefano Corazza: Head of Studio at Roblox, former VP and Fellow at Adobe



Vijay Narayanan (Venture Partner): Former Chief AI Officer of ServiceNow



Xinran Wang: EVP of Obsidian Security, former VP of F5 Networks



Xuedong Huang: CTO of Zoom, Former CTO and Fellow of Microsoft Azure AI, Member of Academy of Engineering, Art & Science, ACM & IEEE Fellow



Yi Huang: Sr Director of Engineering at Meta



Yiran Chen: Professor at Duke University, ACM/IEEE/AAAS/NAI Fellow

Contacts

Alex Ren



Fellows Fund LLC



pr@fellows.fund