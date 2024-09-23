Fellows Fund Publishes In-Depth Enterprise AI Report Featuring Insights from 20 AI Fellows

The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#enterpriseai—Fellows Fund is pleased to announce the release of its in-depth research report, “The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI,” crafted by 20 AI Fellows from the Fellows Fund AI community. This report is the culmination of insights gained from speaking with more than 1,000 AI startups over the past two years and conducting in-depth interviews with industry AI experts. It delves into the evolving landscape of Enterprise AI, highlighting key trends and identifying promising startup opportunities in the field.
Here is the link to the report: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA
Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption
The report identifies several crucial trends reshaping the enterprise AI ecosystem:
1. Evolution of AI Capabilities: The AI landscape is quickly advancing beyond predictive models and generative AI, moving toward “Agentic AI”—a new era of AI that enables autonomous decision-making and task execution.
2. AI-Native Enterprise Applications: Enterprises and startups are increasingly developing AI-native applications from the ground up. Unlike traditional software enhanced with AI, these applications are fundamentally designed with AI capabilities at their core, leading to a new wave of innovation.
3. Deep vs. Shallow AI Integration: Companies with deep domain expertise and robust AI foundations are building sustainable competitive advantages by integrating AI more deeply into their processes, as opposed to merely incorporating shallow AI wrappers around LLMs into existing products.
4. Navigating Enterprise AI Challenges: Despite the rapid adoption, enterprises face significant challenges around accuracy, data management, complexity, and return on investment, underscoring the need for specialized solutions.
Opportunities for AI Startups
Based on these trends, the report identifies four key areas of opportunity for AI startups:
1. Autonomous Agents: With the growth of agentic AI capabilities, startups have the chance to develop sophisticated digital agents and robotics solutions that can automate a wide range of tasks across digital and physical domains.
2. AI-Native Applications: The democratization of AI development has lowered barriers to entry, allowing startups to build disruptive AI-native applications that challenge incumbents and redefine user experiences.
3. Deep Domain-Specific Applications: Startups focusing on domain-specific applications for enterprise functions such as Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, Product Development, Analytics, and IT Services can carve out niches by addressing unique industry challenges in areas like Healthcare, Finance, Media, and Law.
4. Solving Enterprise Data Challenges: There are significant opportunities for startups to create platforms and tools that help enterprises effectively manage and leverage their data assets, ensuring quality, security, compliance, and integration with other systems.
A Call to Innovators
“The Enterprise AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and the next wave of innovation will come from startups that understand the nuances of AI-native development,” said Jianchang Mao, former Vice President of Google, now General Partner of Fellows Fund and lead researcher of this report. “This report provides a roadmap for startups and investors alike to navigate this dynamic space and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.”
To explore these trends and opportunities in more detail, read the full report on our website. Here is the link: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA. Join us in driving the future of enterprise AI innovation.
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report, Sorted Alphabetically (excluding Fellows Fund)
1. Aeolus Robotics
2. Agentic Labs
3. Anglera
4. Anthropic
5. Anyware Robotics
6. Arini
7. Artisan AI
8. Assort Health
9. Automat
10. AWS (Amazon Web Services)
11. Buster.so
12. CapCut (Bytedance)
13. Cascading AI
14. Casualy
15. Chef Robotics
16. Chroma
17. Coderabbit
18. Consensus
19. Contextual AI
20. Copy AI
21. Covariant
22. Credal AI
23. Cursor AI
24. DataRobot
25. Databricks
26. Datology
27. Decagon AI
28. Didero AI
29. Dili AI
30. Eleven Labs
31. Evenup
32. Fileread AI
33. Fireworks AI
34. Fume
35. Gamma
36. Google
37. Google DeepMind
38. GCP (Google Cloud Platform)
39. Glean
40. Gretel
41. Greenlite AI
42. Grit
43. Guardrails AI
44. Harvey
45. Hebbia
46. Heygen
47. Hugging Face
48. Hyperbound
49. Imbue
50. InVia Robotics
51. Jasper AI
52. Kaito
53. Kater.ai
54. Komment AI
55. Klu AI
56. Langchain
57. Leya
58. LiveX AI
59. LlamaIndex
60. Manifest AI
61. MavenAGI
62. Menza AI
63. Meta
64. Microsoft
65. Motion
66. Nexa AI
67. Newton Research
68. Nomic
69. Norm AI
70. Nvidia
71. Oliv AI
72. Omnisynk AI
73. OpenAI
74. OpusClip
75. Ozaru
76. Patronus AI
77. Perplexity
78. Physical Intelligence
79. Pinecone
80. Play HT
81. Poly AI
82. Qevlar AI
83. Retell AI
84. Second
85. ServiceNow
86. Sierra
87. Skild AI
88. Solve Intelligence
89. Stack AI
90. Suno
91. Taskade
92. Tauvus
93. Tennr
94. Thoughtly
95. Tofu
96. Together AI
97. Tortus.ai
98. Truewind
99. Tusk
100. Tutor Intelligence
101. Typeface.ai
102. Unstructure
103. Vantage Discovery
104. Vatic Labs
105. Vellum
106. Voyage.ai
107. Voiceflow
108. Writesonic
109. Yuma
110. Zendesk
About Fellows Fund
Fellows Fund is an AI-focused venture capital firm established by a community of 25 AI Fellows with deep expertise in AI foundations, infrastructure, and applications. Our mission is to empower the next generation of AI founders with the resources, mentorship, and capital they need to succeed. For more information, visit Fellows Fund website at https://www.fellowsfundvc.com.
List of Fellows Contributing to This Report, Sorted Alphabetically
Anshul Pande: EVP at HealthEdge, former CTO of Stanford Children’s Health, former Chief Patient Safety Officer at Epic
Charles Elkan (Venture Partner): former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, UCSD Professor, the 1st Amazon Fellow
Deepak Agarwal: Chief AI Officer, VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering at Pinterest, Ex-VP of AI at LinkedIn, ASA Fellow
Evan Cheng: Cofounder and CEO at Mysten Labs, Creator of Sui
Gang Hua: VP of Multimodal Experiences Lab at Dolby Laboratories, Ex-CTO of Convenience Bee, Ex-director of Microsoft Computer Vision Lab, IEEE Fellow
Haixun Wang: VP of Instacart, IEEE Fellow
Li Deng: Chief AI Officer at Vatic Labs, Former Chief AI Officer at Citadel, Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering
Lijiang Fang: Former VP of Engineering at Microsoft Bing Ads Systems
Kyle Bailey: Former VP of Engineering at dYdX, Former Engineering Director at Cash App
Nick Chong: Ex-Chief Customer Officer at Zoom
Jeff Trudeau: Chief Information & Security Officer at Chime, former CSO at Credit Karma, and former CISO at Sutter Health
Jia Li: Co-founder and Chief AI Officer at LiveX AI, former Sr Director of Engineering at Google Cloud AI, IEEE Fellow
Jianchang (JC) Mao (General Partner): Former VP of Google, former CVP of Microsoft, IEEE Fellow
Shiva Rajaraman: VP of Deliver Product at Uber, Former COO of OpenSea, Former VP of Commerce at Facebook
Stefano Corazza: Head of Studio at Roblox, former VP and Fellow at Adobe
Vijay Narayanan (Venture Partner): Former Chief AI Officer of ServiceNow
Xinran Wang: EVP of Obsidian Security, former VP of F5 Networks
Xuedong Huang: CTO of Zoom, Former CTO and Fellow of Microsoft Azure AI, Member of Academy of Engineering, Art & Science, ACM & IEEE Fellow
Yi Huang: Sr Director of Engineering at Meta
Yiran Chen: Professor at Duke University, ACM/IEEE/AAAS/NAI Fellow
Contacts
Alex Ren
Fellows Fund LLC
pr@fellows.fund