Fellows Fund Publishes In-Depth Enterprise AI Report Featuring Insights from 20 AI Fellows

The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI


PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#enterpriseaiFellows Fund is pleased to announce the release of its in-depth research report, “The AI-Native Paradigm: Trends and Opportunities in Enterprise AI,” crafted by 20 AI Fellows from the Fellows Fund AI community. This report is the culmination of insights gained from speaking with more than 1,000 AI startups over the past two years and conducting in-depth interviews with industry AI experts. It delves into the evolving landscape of Enterprise AI, highlighting key trends and identifying promising startup opportunities in the field.

Here is the link to the report: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA

Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption

The report identifies several crucial trends reshaping the enterprise AI ecosystem:

1. Evolution of AI Capabilities: The AI landscape is quickly advancing beyond predictive models and generative AI, moving toward “Agentic AI”—a new era of AI that enables autonomous decision-making and task execution.

2. AI-Native Enterprise Applications: Enterprises and startups are increasingly developing AI-native applications from the ground up. Unlike traditional software enhanced with AI, these applications are fundamentally designed with AI capabilities at their core, leading to a new wave of innovation.

3. Deep vs. Shallow AI Integration: Companies with deep domain expertise and robust AI foundations are building sustainable competitive advantages by integrating AI more deeply into their processes, as opposed to merely incorporating shallow AI wrappers around LLMs into existing products.

4. Navigating Enterprise AI Challenges: Despite the rapid adoption, enterprises face significant challenges around accuracy, data management, complexity, and return on investment, underscoring the need for specialized solutions.

Opportunities for AI Startups

Based on these trends, the report identifies four key areas of opportunity for AI startups:

1. Autonomous Agents: With the growth of agentic AI capabilities, startups have the chance to develop sophisticated digital agents and robotics solutions that can automate a wide range of tasks across digital and physical domains.

2. AI-Native Applications: The democratization of AI development has lowered barriers to entry, allowing startups to build disruptive AI-native applications that challenge incumbents and redefine user experiences.

3. Deep Domain-Specific Applications: Startups focusing on domain-specific applications for enterprise functions such as Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, Product Development, Analytics, and IT Services can carve out niches by addressing unique industry challenges in areas like Healthcare, Finance, Media, and Law.

4. Solving Enterprise Data Challenges: There are significant opportunities for startups to create platforms and tools that help enterprises effectively manage and leverage their data assets, ensuring quality, security, compliance, and integration with other systems.

A Call to Innovators

The Enterprise AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and the next wave of innovation will come from startups that understand the nuances of AI-native development,” said Jianchang Mao, former Vice President of Google, now General Partner of Fellows Fund and lead researcher of this report. “This report provides a roadmap for startups and investors alike to navigate this dynamic space and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

To explore these trends and opportunities in more detail, read the full report on our website. Here is the link: https://tally.so/r/3EDBLA. Join us in driving the future of enterprise AI innovation.

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report, Sorted Alphabetically (excluding Fellows Fund)

1. Aeolus Robotics

2. Agentic Labs

3. Anglera

4. Anthropic

5. Anyware Robotics

6. Arini

7. Artisan AI

8. Assort Health

9. Automat

10. AWS (Amazon Web Services)

11. Buster.so

12. CapCut (Bytedance)

13. Cascading AI

14. Casualy

15. Chef Robotics

16. Chroma

17. Coderabbit

18. Consensus

19. Contextual AI

20. Copy AI

21. Covariant

22. Credal AI

23. Cursor AI

24. DataRobot

25. Databricks

26. Datology

27. Decagon AI

28. Didero AI

29. Dili AI

30. Eleven Labs

31. Evenup

32. Fileread AI

33. Fireworks AI

34. Fume

35. Gamma

36. Google

37. Google DeepMind

38. GCP (Google Cloud Platform)

39. Glean

40. Gretel

41. Greenlite AI

42. Grit

43. Guardrails AI

44. Harvey

45. Hebbia

46. Heygen

47. Hugging Face

48. Hyperbound

49. Imbue

50. InVia Robotics

51. Jasper AI

52. Kaito

53. Kater.ai

54. Komment AI

55. Klu AI

56. Langchain

57. Leya

58. LiveX AI

59. LlamaIndex

60. Manifest AI

61. MavenAGI

62. Menza AI

63. Meta

64. Microsoft

65. Motion

66. Nexa AI

67. Newton Research

68. Nomic

69. Norm AI

70. Nvidia

71. Oliv AI

72. Omnisynk AI

73. OpenAI

74. OpusClip

75. Ozaru

76. Patronus AI

77. Perplexity

78. Physical Intelligence

79. Pinecone

80. Play HT

81. Poly AI

82. Qevlar AI

83. Retell AI

84. Second

85. ServiceNow

86. Sierra

87. Skild AI

88. Solve Intelligence

89. Stack AI

90. Suno

91. Taskade

92. Tauvus

93. Tennr

94. Thoughtly

95. Tofu

96. Together AI

97. Tortus.ai

98. Truewind

99. Tusk

100. Tutor Intelligence

101. Typeface.ai

102. Unstructure

103. Vantage Discovery

104. Vatic Labs

105. Vellum

106. Voyage.ai

107. Voiceflow

108. Writesonic

109. Yuma

110. Zendesk

About Fellows Fund

Fellows Fund is an AI-focused venture capital firm established by a community of 25 AI Fellows with deep expertise in AI foundations, infrastructure, and applications. Our mission is to empower the next generation of AI founders with the resources, mentorship, and capital they need to succeed. For more information, visit Fellows Fund website at https://www.fellowsfundvc.com.

List of Fellows Contributing to This Report, Sorted Alphabetically

Anshul Pande: EVP at HealthEdge, former CTO of Stanford Children’s Health, former Chief Patient Safety Officer at Epic

Charles Elkan (Venture Partner): former Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, UCSD Professor, the 1st Amazon Fellow

Deepak Agarwal: Chief AI Officer, VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering at Pinterest, Ex-VP of AI at LinkedIn, ASA Fellow

Evan Cheng: Cofounder and CEO at Mysten Labs, Creator of Sui

Gang Hua: VP of Multimodal Experiences Lab at Dolby Laboratories, Ex-CTO of Convenience Bee, Ex-director of Microsoft Computer Vision Lab, IEEE Fellow

Haixun Wang: VP of Instacart, IEEE Fellow

Li Deng: Chief AI Officer at Vatic Labs, Former Chief AI Officer at Citadel, Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering

Lijiang Fang: Former VP of Engineering at Microsoft Bing Ads Systems

Kyle Bailey: Former VP of Engineering at dYdX, Former Engineering Director at Cash App

Nick Chong: Ex-Chief Customer Officer at Zoom

Jeff Trudeau: Chief Information & Security Officer at Chime, former CSO at Credit Karma, and former CISO at Sutter Health

Jia Li: Co-founder and Chief AI Officer at LiveX AI, former Sr Director of Engineering at Google Cloud AI, IEEE Fellow

Jianchang (JC) Mao (General Partner): Former VP of Google, former CVP of Microsoft, IEEE Fellow

Shiva Rajaraman: VP of Deliver Product at Uber, Former COO of OpenSea, Former VP of Commerce at Facebook

Stefano Corazza: Head of Studio at Roblox, former VP and Fellow at Adobe

Vijay Narayanan (Venture Partner): Former Chief AI Officer of ServiceNow

Xinran Wang: EVP of Obsidian Security, former VP of F5 Networks

Xuedong Huang: CTO of Zoom, Former CTO and Fellow of Microsoft Azure AI, Member of Academy of Engineering, Art & Science, ACM & IEEE Fellow

Yi Huang: Sr Director of Engineering at Meta

Yiran Chen: Professor at Duke University, ACM/IEEE/AAAS/NAI Fellow

Contacts

Alex Ren

Fellows Fund LLC

pr@fellows.fund

 

