Feeding Tomorrow Fund of IFT Publishes Academic Knowledge Base Report on State of Food Science and Technology Education

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Feeding Tomorrow Fund of Institute of Food Technologists has published “Academic Knowledge Base 2023: Food Science & Technology Education Insights,” which outlines the state of food science education. Combining quantitative and aggregated institutional data from food science programs around the world, the report covers application and enrollment trends, areas of growing and declining interest, as well as individuals and resources of influence.

The student-based research report was first published in 2018 with 450 students participating across 16 domestic institutions. This latest report includes participation from 700 students across 33 domestic and international institutions.

“The purpose of the report is to understand trends in enrollment, education, and student motivation, and inform programs and decisions to help recruit students into education and careers in the field of food science,” said Feeding Tomorrow Fund of IFT Executive Director Kate Dockins.

The Feeding Tomorrow Fund of IFT encourages, promotes, and rewards the excellence of students pursuing careers in the science of food through various efforts including a variety of academic tuition scholarships. Every year, the Feeding Tomorrow Fund of IFT offers up to 40 undergraduate scholarships and 25 graduate scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career in food science. Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to the food science profession, which can include, but is not limited to, membership in IFT.

Student membership in IFT allows students to enhance their futures as part of the food science community through networking and leadership opportunities as well as competitions. Over the summer, the IFT Student Association (IFTSA) Achievement Award and Competition winners were recognized at IFT FIRST. IFTSA is a student-governed community of IFT members and the mission-driven organization executes programming and competitions throughout the year, supports student members and chapters, and aims to develop the leaders in the future of the science of food.

To download “Academic Knowledge Base 2023: Food Science & Technology Education Insights,” click here or go to https://www.ift.org/feeding-tomorrow-fund/research-and-resources/academic-knowledge-base.

