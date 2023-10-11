Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook

The Fedora Project and Slimbook announce a new ultrabook exclusively featuring Fedora software.

RALEIGH, N.C. & VALENCIA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook.

Slimbook, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation and support for the Linux community, has joined forces with the Fedora Project to bring users a new computing experience like never before. The Fedora Slimbook provides a sleek design, exclusively features Fedora software and boasts top-of-the-line features and performance enhancements, including:

16” 16:10 sRGB 99%

3K display 90Hz

Intel ® Core™ i7-12700H 20 threads

Core™ i7-12700H 20 threads NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Up to 64GB RAM

Up to 4TB Nvme SSD

82WH battery

1.5 kg weight

The Fedora Slimbook is optimized for Fedora’s specific hardware configurations, thereby providing users with a smoother out-of-the-box experience. This hardware compatibility leads to an improved user experience, especially for those unfamiliar with how to install a Linux distribution themselves.

The Fedora Slimbook is the first Slimbook laptop that offers pre-installed Fedora software, combining Slimbook’s signature functional and stylish aesthetics with Fedora’s commitment to open source principles and focus on cutting-edge Linux distributions. The partnership between the Fedora Project and Slimbook exemplifies Fedora’s commitment to increasing the number of systems with pre-installed Linux and reducing barriers to entry for open source adoption.

In celebration of open source and the crucial role it plays in driving a more inclusive digital future, 3% of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook ultrabook sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation, a global non-profit committed to building a diverse and sustainable computing ecosystem.

For more information or to place an order, visit the Fedora Slimbook webpage.

Supporting Quotes

Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader, Manager and Distinguished Engineer, Red Hat

“Installing Linux distributions can be a daunting task and can stand in the way of individuals adopting open source software. The collaboration between Fedora Project and Slimbook has removed this hurdle by providing users with hardware featuring pre-installed Fedora software. Red Hat is excited to see open source communities and hardware vendors working together to make open source software more accessible.”

About the Fedora Project

The Fedora Project is a global community sponsored by Red Hat. We make Fedora Linux – an innovative free & open source operating system for computers, clouds, containers, and other hardware platforms. Fedora envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.

About Slimbook

Slimbook started in 2015, in Spain, with the idea of becoming the top brand in the computer market with GNU/Linux. Our mission is to provide a superior computing experience by delivering top-tier products that fulfill the needs of users in the ultrabook and notebook segments.

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

