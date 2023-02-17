<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
FedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable April 3, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Contacts

Media Contact: Rachael Simmons 901-434-8100

Investor Contact: Mickey Foster 901-818-7468

Home Page: fedex.com

