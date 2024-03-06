Federman & Sherwood Investigates Unite Here for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Unite Here with respect to their recent data breach. On February 16, 2024, Unite Here notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Unite Here, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on October 20, 2023. Unite Here determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: name, Social Security number, driver’s license/state identification number, financial information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley



lab@federmanlaw.com