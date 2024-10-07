Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions (“TRADS”) for...
Federman & Sherwood Investigates TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions (“TRADS”) for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwoodFederman & Sherwood investigates TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions (“TRADS”) for data breach. On July 24, 2024, TRADS launched an investigation after suspicious activity was detected on their network. The investigation concluded on September 10, 2024, revealing individuals misrepresented themselves in order to gain access to TRADS products which may have exposed certain individuals personal and sensitive information.


The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Other sensitive information

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

