Federman & Sherwood Investigates Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc with respect to their recent data breach. On August 11, 2023, Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc notified patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. The breach was discovered on August 16, 2022. According to Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access between August 11, 2022 and August 17, 2022. Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, Social Security numbers, date of birth, and medical information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

