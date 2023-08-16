Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc for Data Breach
Business Wire

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc for Data Breach

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc with respect to their recent data breach. On August 11, 2023, Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc notified patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. The breach was discovered on August 16, 2022. According to Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access between August 11, 2022 and August 17, 2022. Tift Regional Health Systems, Inc determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, Social Security numbers, date of birth, and medical information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Articoli correlati

Doctible Ranked on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List, Four Years Running

Business Wire Business Wire -
Inc. 5000 2023 Recognizes Doctible's Three-Year Revenue Growth Among Fastest Growing CompaniesSAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SaaS--Inc. Magazine announced that Doctible, a...
Continua a leggere

Inc. Names SecurityScorecard Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Business Wire Business Wire -
SecurityScorecard recognized for rapid revenue growth and cybersecurity innovation News summary Inc. 5000 identifies the fastest-growing private companies in America SecurityScorecard demonstrates...
Continua a leggere

Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo CDP to Provide Businesses with a Central Source of Truth for Marketing and Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Klaviyo CDP gives customers user-friendly ways to transform and cleanse data, run more advanced reporting to drive revenue growth,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php