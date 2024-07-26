Federman & Sherwood Investigates The Medibase Group, Inc. on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Medibase–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into The Medibase Group, Inc. (“Medibase”) on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare with respect to their recent data breach. On or around May 28, 2024, Medibase contacted Self Regional Healthcare to inform them of a cybersecurity incident that occurred on January 26, 2024. Upon discovery of the incident all protective actions were taken, and an investigation was initiated. The unauthorized party may have accessed sensitive and personal information. The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Name

Social Security number

Date of Birth

Admit and Discharge Date

Outstanding Balance amounts

Insurance Information

