Federman & Sherwood Investigates The Medibase Group, Inc. on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Medibase–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into The Medibase Group, Inc. (“Medibase”) on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare with respect to their recent data breach. On or around May 28, 2024, Medibase contacted Self Regional Healthcare to inform them of a cybersecurity incident that occurred on January 26, 2024. Upon discovery of the incident all protective actions were taken, and an investigation was initiated. The unauthorized party may have accessed sensitive and personal information. The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Name
  • Social Security number
  • Date of Birth
  • Admit and Discharge Date
  • Outstanding Balance amounts
  • Insurance Information

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at info@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

