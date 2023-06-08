<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Summit Eye & Optical for Data Breach
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Summit Eye & Optical with respect to their recent data breach. On May 18, 2023, Summit Eye & Optical notified patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Summit Eye & Optical, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on March 4, 2023. Summit Eye & Optical determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

