Federman & Sherwood Investigates Summit Eye & Optical for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Summit Eye & Optical with respect to their recent data breach. On May 18, 2023, Summit Eye & Optical notified patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Summit Eye & Optical, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on March 4, 2023. Summit Eye & Optical determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.

