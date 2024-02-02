Federman & Sherwood Investigates Planet Home Lending for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connecticut–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Planet Home Lending with respect to their recent data breach. On January 25, 2024, Planet Home Lending notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Planet Home Lending, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on November 15, 2023. Planet Home Lending determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: name, address, Social Security number, loan number, and financial account number.

