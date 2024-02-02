Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Planet Home Lending for Data Breach
Business Wire

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Planet Home Lending for Data Breach

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connecticut–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Planet Home Lending with respect to their recent data breach. On January 25, 2024, Planet Home Lending notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Planet Home Lending, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on November 15, 2023. Planet Home Lending determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: name, address, Social Security number, loan number, and financial account number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Articoli correlati

BuildWithin Continues to Expand Modern Apprenticeships in High-Demand Industries with Four New Employers Approved in Washington, D.C.

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BuildWithin, a leading apprenticeship technology and services provider, proudly announced the D.C. Apprenticeship Council's approval of Compass Pro...
Continua a leggere

Seattle Business Magazine Ranks CloudMoyo in Top 100 Companies to Work For 2023 – Five Years Running

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading digital engineering firm, CloudMoyo, has once again ranked in Seattle Business Magazine’s Top 100 Companies to...
Continua a leggere

DAS Technology Unveils New SaaS CDXP Innovations at NADA 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading Consumer Data and Experience Platform identifies new SaaS features leveraging data and AI to improve dealer sales and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php