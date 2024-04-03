Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates On Q Financial, LLC for Data Breach
Business Wire

Federman & Sherwood Investigates On Q Financial, LLC for Data Breach

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into On Q Financial, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. On February 20, 2024, On Q Financial received a notification from ConnectWise, a software and IT management provider, regarding a vulnerability involving its product, ScreenConnect, which is a software program On Q Financial used for remote access to computers in its network. In response to the notification On Q Financial received it immediately began an investigation. On March 14, 2024, the investigation determined that the ConnectWise vulnerability permitted an unknown individual to gain access to it computer network and the personal information of some client were exfiltrated from the network. The following information may have been accessed: individual’s name and Social Security number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Peintner

trp@federmanlaw.com

Articoli correlati

Automate Returns to Chicago in 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record-breaking attendance anticipated for North America’s premier automation eventCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#A3--In a highly anticipated return to the Windy City this...
Continua a leggere

intelliflo Included in World’s Most Innovative WealthTech Companies

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intelliflo has been included on the WealthTech100 list by Fintech Global, an annual ranking of the world’s most...
Continua a leggere

Weave Enhances Integration with DrChrono by EverHealth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deeper integration unlocks powerful Weave features to improve patient experiencesLEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php