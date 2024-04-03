Federman & Sherwood Investigates On Q Financial, LLC for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into On Q Financial, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. On February 20, 2024, On Q Financial received a notification from ConnectWise, a software and IT management provider, regarding a vulnerability involving its product, ScreenConnect, which is a software program On Q Financial used for remote access to computers in its network. In response to the notification On Q Financial received it immediately began an investigation. On March 14, 2024, the investigation determined that the ConnectWise vulnerability permitted an unknown individual to gain access to it computer network and the personal information of some client were exfiltrated from the network. The following information may have been accessed: individual’s name and Social Security number.

