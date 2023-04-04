Federman & Sherwood Investigates Oklahoma City University for Data Breach

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Oklahoma City University with respect to a data breach. On March 20, 2023, Oklahoma City University reported that they experienced a cyber incident that involved unauthorized access to their network in July of 2022. In response, OCU promptly took steps to secure its environment and investigate the incident with the assistance of third-party forensic experts.

Oklahoma City University has acknowledged a breach affecting Students files containing customer data that included names, addresses, date of birth, passport numbers, driver’s license number, federal/state identification card numbers, tax identification numbers, social security numbers, financial account information, phone numbers and email addresses. That after an extensive forensic investigation and manual document review, they discovered that certain impacted files containing personal information were accessed and/or acquired from their network in July of 2022.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

