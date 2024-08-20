Federman & Sherwood Investigates Jewish Home Lifecare (“The New Jewish Home”) for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Jewish Home Lifecare (“The New Jewish Home”) with respect to their recent data breach. On January 7, 2024, The New Jewish Home became aware of an unauthorized cybersecurity incident on their network. The New Jewish Home immediately launched an investigation into the incident. A thorough review of the investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed certain individuals’ sensitive information on The New Jewish Home’s network. Ransomware group ALPHV/BlackCat claimed responsibility for the attack.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full name

Social Security number

Address

Date of birth

Driver’s license number

Passport number

Payment card numbers

Medical information

as well as other sensitive information

