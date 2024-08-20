Federman & Sherwood Investigates Jewish Home Lifecare (“The New Jewish Home”) for Data Breach

Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Jewish Home Lifecare (“The New Jewish Home”) for...
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Jewish Home Lifecare (“The New Jewish Home”) with respect to their recent data breach. On January 7, 2024, The New Jewish Home became aware of an unauthorized cybersecurity incident on their network. The New Jewish Home immediately launched an investigation into the incident. A thorough review of the investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed certain individuals’ sensitive information on The New Jewish Home’s network. Ransomware group ALPHV/BlackCat claimed responsibility for the attack.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full name
  • Social Security number
  • Address
  • Date of birth
  • Driver’s license number
  • Passport number
  • Payment card numbers
  • Medical information
  • as well as other sensitive information

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at info@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

