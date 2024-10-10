OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood—Federman & Sherwood investigates Fidelity Investments (“Fidelity”) for data breach. Between August 17 and August 19, an unauthorized third party accessed two customer accounts acquiring certain information belonging to Fidelity customers. Fidelity launched an investigation into the incident and after a review of the information acquired, they began issuing letters to affected individuals on October 9, 2024. Fidelity Investments is one of the world’s largest asset managers and investment firms.





The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Driver’s License Number

Other sensitive information

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm's website www.federmanlaw.com.

