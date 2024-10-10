Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Fidelity Investments (“Fidelity”) for Data Breach
Business Wire

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Fidelity Investments (“Fidelity”) for Data Breach

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwoodFederman & Sherwood investigates Fidelity Investments (“Fidelity”) for data breach. Between August 17 and August 19, an unauthorized third party accessed two customer accounts acquiring certain information belonging to Fidelity customers. Fidelity launched an investigation into the incident and after a review of the information acquired, they began issuing letters to affected individuals on October 9, 2024. Fidelity Investments is one of the world’s largest asset managers and investment firms.


The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Driver’s License Number
  • Other sensitive information

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Articoli correlati

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2024 Third-Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2024 third-quarter financial...
Continua a leggere

Niron Magnetics Opens the World’s First Manufacturing Facility for Powerful Rare-Earth-Free Permanent Magnets

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics, the world’s only producer of powerful rare-earth-free permanent magnets, today announced the grand opening of its...
Continua a leggere

GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading prescription savings platform in the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php