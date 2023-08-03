Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Family Vision of Anderson, P.A. for Data Breach
Federman & Sherwood Investigates Family Vision of Anderson, P.A. for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AndersonSC–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Family Vision of Anderson with respect to their recent data breach. On July 26, 2023, Family Vision of Anderson notified 62,631 individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Family Vision of Anderson, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access from May 21, 2023 through May 22, 2023. Family Vision of Anderson determined that the information exposed in the data breach may include the following information about you and/or your dependents: demographic data, names, address, telephone number, email address, gender, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers/State ID numbers, dates of birth, medical record number, health insurance information, allergies and other medical history, appointment dates, scheduled optometrist, optometry prescription, and optometry eye scans.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

