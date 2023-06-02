Federman & Sherwood Investigates Dollar Bank, FSB for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Dollar Bank, FSB with respect to Standard Bank (who completed their merger with Dollar Bank on September 6, 2022) recently detected data breach. On May 31, 2023, Dollar Bank, FSB notified former Standard Bank customers that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Dollar Bank, FSB, they determined that information stored on Standard Bank’s servers may have been subject to unauthorized access from March 24, 2021 through February 4, 2023. Dollar Bank, FSB determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, state IDs, military IDs, financial information (which includes account numbers, routing numbers, and account types).

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm's website www.federmanlaw.com:

