<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC for Data...
Business Wire

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC for Data Breach

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arkansas–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. On May 31, 2023, Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC notified customers that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access from December 1, 2022 through December 6, 2022. Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, State ID number, medical information, health insurance information, and financial information (which includes financial account number, routing number, and payment card information).

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Articoli correlati

StackAdapt Partners With HubSpot to Help Customers Activate on First-Party Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
The partnership between two market leaders provides seamless integration with the ability to create targeting and retargeting campaignsTORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt...
Continua a leggere

ClearOne to Demonstrate Full Range of Conferencing, Collaboration, Communications Solutions at InfoComm 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Solutions for every type and size of meeting room will be highlighted and demonstrated in real world environments.SALT LAKE...
Continua a leggere

Carvana Co. Announces Expiration of Private Exchange Offers Relating to Existing Notes

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) (“Carvana” or the “Company”), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

StackAdapt Partners With HubSpot to Help Customers Activate on First-Party Data

Business Wire