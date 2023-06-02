Federman & Sherwood Investigates Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Arkansas–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. On May 31, 2023, Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC notified customers that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access from December 1, 2022 through December 6, 2022. Diamond Lakes Federal Credit Union, LLC determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, State ID number, medical information, health insurance information, and financial information (which includes financial account number, routing number, and payment card information).

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley



FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD



(405) 235-1560