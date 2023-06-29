Federman & Sherwood Investigates Conner Strong & Buckelew for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSB–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Conner Strong & Buckelew with respect to their recent data breach. On June 26, 2023, Conner Strong & Buckelew informed clients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Conner Strong & Buckelew, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access between February 27, 2022 and March 30, 2022. Conner Strong & Buckelew determined that the information exposed in the data breach varies but includes: name and Social Security number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley



FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD



(405) 235-1560