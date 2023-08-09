Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates City of Dallas, Texas for Data Breach
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$Dallas #CityofDallasTX–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into City of Dallas, Texas (“Dallas”) with respect to their recent data breach. On August 7, 2023, Dallas notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Dallas, they determined that information stored on third party vendor’s servers may have been subject to unauthorized access from April 7, 2023 through May 3, 2023. Dallas determined that the information exposed in the data breach may include: name, address, Social Security number, Medical Health Information, and Health Insurance Information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

