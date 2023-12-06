Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Bluefield University for Data Breach
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bluefield–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Bluefield University, with respect to their recent data breach. On November 27, 2023, Bluefield University informed individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Bluefield University, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access between April 29, 2023 and May 11, 2023. Bluefield University determined that the information exposed in the data breach varies but includes: Social Security numbers.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

