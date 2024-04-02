Federman & Sherwood Investigates Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedermanSherwood–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union with respect to their recent data breach. On February 6, 2024, Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union reported that it suffered a ransomware data breach. Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union learned that between October 31, 2024 and November 1, 2024, an unauthorized party accessed and copied certain information from its network. In total, the data of 61,159 victims was compromised in the data breach. The ransomware attack also crippled the credit union’s systems and phone lines, forcing them to operate most services manually in person. Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union did not disclose the exact information lost in the Data Breach, but did confirm that Social Security numbers were included.

