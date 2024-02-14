Federal IT Security Institute’s Certifications Receive DoD 8140 Directive Approval for the DoD Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (DCWF)

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accreditation–The Federal IT Security Institute (FITSI), a leading certification body for federal IT security professionals in the United States, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board under ISO/IEC 17024:2012, is proud to announce that its FITSP Certification Program has been officially approved under the Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 8140 for the DoD Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (DCWF). This significant milestone underscores the quality and relevance of FITSI’s certification programs in meeting the stringent standards required for the Department of Defense’s cybersecurity work roles.









The approval encompasses four key FITSP certifications tailored to the specialized roles within the federal workforce: Auditor, Designer, Manager, and Operator. These certifications have been recognized for their alignment with 19 unique Work Role Codes within the DCWF, covering a range of essential cybersecurity functions from vulnerability assessment to systems security analysis, underscoring the comprehensive nature of FITSI’s offerings.

“With this approval, FITSI certifications are affirmed as pivotal in preparing the DoD cybersecurity workforce to meet the evolving challenges of securing the nation’s information systems,” said Jim Wiggins, FITSI’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is a testament to the rigorous standards our programs adhere to, and our commitment to the highest levels of cybersecurity assessment, training, and professionalism. We are proud to contribute to the development of a highly skilled DoD cybersecurity workforce equipped to protect our nation’s critical information infrastructure.”

The DoD 8140 Directive, outlining the roles, training, and qualifications for the Department of Defense’s cybersecurity workforce, recognizes certifications that provide the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform critical cybersecurity functions. FITSI’s certifications have been rigorously evaluated to ensure they meet the proficiency levels required for Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced roles within the cybersecurity framework.

FITSI remains committed to its mission of securing the nation’s federal information systems by ensuring the federal workforce is equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities. This approval from the DoD further enables FITSI to support the ongoing development and recognition of cybersecurity professionals across the federal government.

More information about FITSI’s approval under the DoD 8140 Directive can be found at https://www.fitsi.org/DoD8140Approval.html.

About FITSI

The Federal IT Security Institute (FITSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a certification scheme for federal IT security professionals in the United States. Established in 2009 and accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board under ISO/IEC 17024:2012, FITSI administers the FITSP Certification Program, targeting four individual IT security certification programs based on role: Auditor, Designer, Manager, and Operator. FITSI’s mission is to secure the nation’s Federal Information Systems by certifying that Federal Workforce members understand and can apply appropriate Federal IT security standards. For more information about FITSI and its certification programs, please visit FITSI’s website at https://www.fitsi.org.

About the DCWF

The DoD Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (DCWF) is a structured system established by the Department of Defense to define, identify, and categorize the roles and responsibilities of cybersecurity personnel. The framework is part of the DoD’s strategic initiative to enhance the readiness, capability, and competency of the cybersecurity workforce, aligning with the broader goals of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). The DCWF provides a standardized lexicon and taxonomy for cybersecurity work roles, aiding in the alignment of job functions with specialized training, certification, and career path planning.

Contacts

Jim Wiggins



Chief Executive Officer



Federal IT Security Institute (FITSI)



703-828-1196 x701



https://www.fitsi.org