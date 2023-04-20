Featured in Manufacturing Outlook: Shapeways Leads with Digital Innovation and OTTO Software Platform

Industry Leader: Gregory Kress, CEO of Shapeways, discusses the transformative power of digital manufacturing in a multi-trillion-dollar global industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shapeways is proud to announce the publication of “Shapeways: Leaders in Digital Marketing,” as Manufacturing Outlook’s April 2023 cover story. The article features insights from Shapeways CEO, Gregory Kress, highlighting the transformative power of digitizing manufacturing in a multi-trillion-dollar global market and the benefits of its digital manufacturing software platform named OTTO.

Historically, the manufacturing industry has relied on mass production methods that are slow and inflexible, limiting the ability to meet rapidly changing customer needs. With the advent of digital manufacturing and 3D printing technology, however, this market is undergoing a shift toward greater speed and efficiency. As an industry pioneer and leader, Shapeways is at the forefront of this transformation, empowering businesses with on-demand manufacturing through their purpose-built software.

“We enable manufacturers to go digital and become more flexible and profitable without breaking a sweat,” said Gregory Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “Our ability to offer on-demand manufacturing services is enabled by our purpose-built, proprietary software, allowing us to remove costs and gain efficiencies that we can share with our customers. We are creating long-term relationships with our customers who realize the benefits of OTTO and the opportunities to enhance their businesses over the long term.”

Shapeways innovative platform, OTTO, streamlines ordering, analyzes files, and optimizes strategic planning—improving labor efficiencies, asset utilization, and inventory costs for manufacturing companies. With OTTO, Shapeways is leveling the playing field for small to midsize manufacturers across all verticals, enabling them to dramatically increase revenue and profitability.

“The manufacturing industry is one of the largest sectors across the globe, but the smaller and midsize players have often missed out on the spotlight,” said Kress. “We want to help them improve their bottom line now, and in the years to come.”

Currently over 500 manufacturers leverage OTTO in applications like automotive, aerospace, military/defense, and medical.

About Shapeways – Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally. Shapeways makes industrial-grade additive manufacturing accessible by fully digitizing the end-to-end manufacturing process, and by providing a broad range of solutions using 11 additive manufacturing technologies and approximately 100 materials and finishes, with the ability to easily scale new innovation. To date, Shapeways has delivered over 23 million parts to 1 million customers in over 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com.

To read the full article, please visit https://www.themanufacturingoutlook.com/shape-ways

