FCPT Announces Acquisition of a WellNow Property and a T-Mobile Property for $4.0 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a WellNow property and a T-Mobile property for $4.0 million. The properties are located in a strong retail corridor in New York and are occupied under long-term net leases. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:

Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031

CEO

Gerry Morgan, 415-965-8032

CFO

