FBN Releases 2023 Canadian Planting Intentions Report

One of the first and most comprehensive Canadian surveys arms growers with key insights

SAN CARLOS, Calif. & HIGH RIVER, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Farmers Business Network (FBN®), the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, today announced the release of its 2023 Canadian Planting Intentions Report, providing key insights into how growers are approaching the new season compared to past years. The annual report provides one of the first major survey-based estimates of Canadian farmers’ planting intentions and market implications for the crop year.

From late March through April 18, FBN polled Canadian farmers about acreage intentions. The results showed relatively small changes in acreage compared to 2022, but these shifts still provide critical intelligence and market guidance for growers north of the border.

“Every year FBN provides one of the most comprehensive survey-based estimates for Canadian growers, so they have the tools they need to make the right decision for their operation for the season ahead,” said Dr. Rejeana Gvillo, Senior Commodity Analyst, FBN. “We’re proud to arm our valued Canadian members with the actionable intelligence they need to navigate the current market.”

Some of the noteworthy findings include:

Canola = A Mixed Bag: FBN found that Canola acreage increased in Alberta, while drawing back in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Alberta saw a modest 200,000 acreage increase compared to last year's figures, while Saskatchewan reduced slightly from 11.4 million acres in 2022 to 11.3 million this year. Manitoba saw the biggest shift, with about 350,000 less canola acreage this year. Given these relatively small shifts, FBN is neutral on the canola market for the year ahead and is overall optimistic about canola prices for the coming year.

Spring Wheat Acreage Increases: FBN found that across all three regions there were increases in spring wheat acreage, with the biggest jump coming in Saskatchewan – where about 1 million more acres were planted this spring compared to last year. As a result, FBN is slightly bearish on the spring wheat market for this crop year.

Durum Will Be Slightly Reduced: FBN found that a decline of 300,000 acres of durum is expected across Alberta and Saskatchewan. Durum supplies are snug for Canada and the U.S., and this should remain a theme into the new crop year. FBN is neutral this year on the market outlook for durum.

The report, which represents 2.5% of all acres in Canadian provinces, also provides guidance on barley, oats, peas, lentils, and soybeans.

To download the 2023 FBN Canadian Planting Report, visit the FBN website.

