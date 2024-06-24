FBN® Appoints Guillaume Luebke as CFO

Accomplished financial and agriculture executive brings decades of experience and perspective to further mission of empowering farmers

The appointment, which was a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors, follows an extensive, global search process. Luebke begins as CFO on July 1st.

Luebke is an experienced, global leader with over 20 years in agriculture where he has led cross-functional teams across four continents. He previously served as Global CFO of Envu, a leader in Environmental Science solutions, where he was a key partner in standing up the business. As a strategically focused finance leader, Luebke held key leadership roles at Bayer Crop Science and other industry-leading organizations, where he significantly contributed to financial management, business planning, and high-impact operational strategies.

“FBN is on the cutting edge of ag tech, and I’m looking forward to working with such a talented team,” Luebke said. “As a strategic partner to tens of thousands of farms, FBN is driving positive change in agribusiness and fintech and innovating in ways that create enormous value for farmers. FBN is showing that technology can empower farmers to achieve even greater success.”

“After a comprehensive search, the board is pleased to have such an experienced, global leader as our CFO,” said Alan Willits, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Guillaume has a track record of leading finance functions around the world with proven success in agribusiness. He is well-positioned to successfully lead our finance function and FBN into the future.”

“Guillaume is a great fit for FBN and his global experience positions us to continue our growth as a world leader in ag tech, fintech and sustainability,” said Diego Casanello, CEO of FBN. “We look forward to Guillaume joining our team and helping us strategically drive the organization forward to power the prosperity of family farms and rural communities around the globe, and make FBN an outstanding place to work.”

Luebke’s appointment comes on the heels of several FBN milestones, including the appointment of Casanello as CEO, surpassing $2B in financing provided to U.S. growers, reaching the company’s 10 year anniversary, and growing sustainability programs for farmers.

About Guillaume Luebke

Guillaume is a global life science and agribusiness executive with extensive experience in finance, marketing and business operations. With leadership roles spanning over 20 years across four continents, his corporate, regional and country responsibilities have honed his proven ability to drive sustainable results, lead turnarounds, and design and implement strategies.

With experience leading agri-businesses in Singapore, Brazil, France, and the U.S., Guillaume has successfully navigated a range of markets around the world. His experience leading cross-functional teams in a wide range of different ag and economic landscapes makes him especially attuned to the role technology can play in powering prosperity for farmers.

Guillaume resides in Raleigh, North Carolina. He holds a Masters in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University, a Masters in Agribusiness from Ecole Supérieure d’Agriculture de Purpan. He is fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

About FBN:

Farmers Business Network, Inc. (FBN®) is a revolutionary farmer-to-farmer network, pioneering the future of agriculture through its leading ecommerce platform for ag inputs, capital, and sustainability services. With a steadfast commitment to its Farmers First® promise, FBN’s mission is to empower family farmers, fostering their prosperity while championing a sustainable future for generations to come.

At the heart of FBN lies a thriving community of over 85,000 members, united by a shared vision of maximizing farm profitability through data-driven insights and innovative technologies. By harnessing the power of direct-to-farmer commerce, FBN equips its members with unparalleled access to high-quality agricultural inputs, financial resources, and sustainable practices tailored to their unique needs.

With a steadfast commitment to transparency, collaboration, and continuous innovation, FBN is redefining the agricultural ecosystem, fostering a community of forward-thinking farmers who are shaping the future of food production. Blending the best of Midwestern agricultural roots and Silicon Valley technology, the company has principal offices in San Carlos, California, and Chicago, Illinois, with significant warehouse and logistics, remote and field employees across the US and Canada. To learn more, visit: www.fbn.com.

