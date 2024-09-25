Fathom Earns 100% High Customer Satisfaction and Full Validation of 90%+ Coding Automation Rates in KLAS Spotlight Report

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fathom, the leader in autonomous medical coding, announced today that its technology garnered 100% high customer satisfaction and unanimous validation of its 90%+ automation rates in a recently published KLAS Research Emerging Company Spotlight report.





KLAS, the leading healthcare technology analyst, conducted in-depth interviews with a sample of Fathom’s customers – representing a variety of provider types, specialties, and EHR systems – to evaluate overall customer experience. All customers interviewed by KLAS affirmed that Fathom delivers the industry’s highest performance across medical specialties, including 90%+ successful automation rates, high coding accuracy meeting or exceeding prior solutions, and complete determination of all codes required for direct-to-bill submission.

“According to our recent research on Fathom, 100% of the customers that we interviewed reported the highest level of satisfaction with the solution. They also indicated that the accuracy and automation rates exceeded their expectations,” said Mac Boyter, Research Director, Revenue Cycle Solutions, KLAS Research. “The importance of autonomous coding with high accuracy is especially important for health systems today. More and more teams are looking for ways to address workforce shortages in medical coding. Fathom has delivered on their promises.”

Fathom’s AI coding platform empowers health systems, physician groups, and other provider organizations to overcome chronic workforce challenges and to strengthen both top and bottom lines. With Fathom, providers benefit from reduced costs, increased coding accuracy, reduced denials, improved revenue capture, and accelerated cash flow. In KLAS’s report, nearly all customers reported that they “immediately” saw these outcomes from Fathom’s technology.

“We selected Fathom because it was the most productive solution to our problem, which was our coding accuracy. We talked with other vendors, and we found that Fathom had experience in the primary care space already, whereas a lot of other vendors did not have primary care experience. On top of that, E/M leveling is a large portion of our coding, and what we see with a lot of other coding vendors out there is not a high level of accuracy with E/M coding because it is more subjective than some other areas of coding,” said one VP interviewed by KLAS. “But the reason we partnered with them [Fathom] is because they have a product that is a step ahead of where all the other coding solutions are right now.”

Recognizing the value placed on strong partnership and collaboration, customers in the report described Fathom’s customer success and integration teams as “top notch” and “very invested in the mutual success of their product and their customer.”

“When we started Fathom, we thought that automating 50% of coding volumes would be an exciting benchmark. But for all of our customers to be seeing greater than 90% automation at high levels of accuracy – across a broad range of specialties – is a testament to the vision of our customers and our team’s commitment to deliver a world-class solution,” said Andrew Lockhart, CEO of Fathom. “We are honored to partner with so many leading organizations and look forward to deepening our relationships as we continue to expand across all specialties and care settings, ultimately unlocking resources and time for patient care.”

Elsewhere in the report, published September 2024 and titled “Fathom 2024: Optimizing Revenue Cycle Operations through Medical Coding AI,” 100% of customers expressed that they view Fathom as part of their long-term plans, would purchase Fathom’s technology again, and would recommend it to peers.

At the upcoming KLAS Research Revenue Cycle Summit on Oct. 29-30 in Park City, Utah, Fathom executives, including CEO Andrew Lockhart, will be on site and look forward to engaging with health system and physician group leaders on the latest approaches to automation in RCM. Additionally, look out for Fathom’s team and customers at Becker’s 9th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Meeting, Oct. 1-4, and Becker’s 12th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Nov. 11-14, both in Chicago.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider’s voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Fathom

Fathom is the nation’s leading autonomous medical coding platform, an AI solution that fuses the best of deep learning and natural language processing to automate medical coding with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. Fathom provides the highest automation rates and the broadest specialty coverage to help clients increase accuracy and speed while reducing costs.

Fathom is backed by world-class investors, including 8VC, Alkeon Capital, Cedars-Sinai, Founders Fund, GV, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Tarsadia. For more information, visit fathomhealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

