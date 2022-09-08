Fastway To Deploy Verimatrix Content Security Technology within New Google Android Set-Top Boxes

Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) for DVB Hybrid to bring powerful security, scalability and flexibility to large Indian multi-service operator

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Fastway Transmissions Private Limited (Fastway), an India-based pioneer and dominant leader in digital entertainment, selected the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its DVB Hybrid network used by its newly launched Google Android set-top boxes.

As one of India’s most well-known multi-service operators, Fastway works in tandem with its 100% percent owned subsidiary, Netplus Broadband, to provide the latest next-gen services to 3.5 million entertainment subscribers that enjoy more than 600 channels in 300+ cities across the country.

Scalability and flexibility as well as powerful content security stood as the top priorities for Fastway as it looked to enhance its operations and stance as a growing innovator in the region. Verimatrix VCAS for DVB Hybrid arms the company with the ability to confidently grow and expand in the ever-growing multi-screen entertainment ecosystem.

“As we looked to upgrade our security with our Android Google set-top boxes and onward, we knew that Verimatrix was a trusted choice that has proven its numerous abilities to help expand operations with the peace of mind and the needed protections and integrations,” said S Gurdeep Singh, CMD of Jujhar Group. “We proudly stand committed to offering some of the country’s highest quality content and user experiences. Working with Verimatrix will strongly reinforce that effort.”

“It’s an honor to announce Fastway as one of the most recent companies in the region to select Verimatrix content security technologies” said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. “Our proven protections as well as our streamlined integrations with billing, encoding, middleware and application vendors bring great value especially at a time of great growth. We’re proud to help further boost Fastway’s competitive edge.”

Fastway Transmissions is the ICT – (Information, Communication & Technology) business of Jujhar Group spearheaded by CMD S. Gurdeep Singh. With over 3.5 million TV subscribers, it was the first MSO in India to use 10 Gigabit IP technology and now offers its cable customers hundreds of TV and radio channels. The group has a legacy of over 30 years of business excellence. Jujhar Group of companies operates across verticals – logistics, hospitality, real estate, digital entertainment, and next-generation services. Visit www.fastway.in.

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

