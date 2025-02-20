Fastly to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced that Ron Kisling, CFO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 4, 2025 at 4:50 p.m. PT. A webcast of this presentation will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

