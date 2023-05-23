<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Fastly to Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023
Business Wire

Fastly to Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will host its 2023 Investor Day on Thursday, June 22, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and virtually over a live webcast. The event will feature presentations from Todd Nightingale, Fastly’s Chief Executive Officer and several other members of the executive leadership team.

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Webcast: Fastly Investor Day Registration

A live webcast of Investor Day can also be accessed at https://investors.fastly.com where participants may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Events & Presentations” section. We encourage attendees to pre-register by June 16, 2023. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Vernon Essi, Jr.

ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:

press@fastly.com

Articoli correlati

VAI Resort Unveils VAI Amphitheater: Redefining Live Music and Hospitality

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VAI Resort is excited to introduce the highly anticipated VAI Amphitheater, set to open in 2024 as part...
Continua a leggere

ZoomRx Announces Launch of Ferma: The First AI-Powered Ally Uniquely Crafted to Empower Life Sciences Professionals

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global life sciences consulting firm ZoomRx is set to transform the life sciences industry with today’s launch...
Continua a leggere

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the 51st Annual JP Morgan TMC Conference on May 24, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), the platform for unified commerce that delivers...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

VAI Resort Unveils VAI Amphitheater: Redefining Live Music and Hospitality

Business Wire