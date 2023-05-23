Fastly to Host Investor Day on June 22, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will host its 2023 Investor Day on Thursday, June 22, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and virtually over a live webcast. The event will feature presentations from Todd Nightingale, Fastly’s Chief Executive Officer and several other members of the executive leadership team.

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT



Webcast: Fastly Investor Day Registration

A live webcast of Investor Day can also be accessed at https://investors.fastly.com where participants may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Events & Presentations” section. We encourage attendees to pre-register by June 16, 2023. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

