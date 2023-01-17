Fastly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com Dial-in: 888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.) Conf. ID#: 7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, February 15 through March 1, 2023 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

