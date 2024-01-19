Fastly to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com Dial-in: 888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.) Conf. ID#: 7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, February 14 through February 27, 2024 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver some of the best online experiences possible through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Wendy’s, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, Universal Music Group, SeatGeek, and Advance Publications. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

