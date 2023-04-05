<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Fastly to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

https://investors.fastly.com

888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.)

7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, May 3 through May 17, 2023 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/, and follow us @fastly.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Vernon Essi, Jr.

ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:

press@fastly.com

