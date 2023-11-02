Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company reports record third quarter revenue of $127.8 million

“I am pleased with the team’s progress and we’re proud of the operating performance this quarter, posting record revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly.

“The team is rapidly executing on our strategic initiatives in packaging, channel development and platform unification,” continued Nightingale. “Our focus on customer acquisition and industry vertical expansion positions us well for 2024, driving our mission to make every user experience fast, safe, and engaging.”

Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 127,816 $ 108,504 $ 368,211 $ 313,404 Gross margin GAAP gross margin 51.7 % 48.6 % 51.8 % 47.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.9 % 53.6 % 56.0 % 52.2 % Operating loss GAAP operating loss $ (58,342 ) $ (65,765 ) $ (155,444 ) $ (197,737 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (12,552 ) $ (19,841 ) $ (34,411 ) $ (64,474 ) Net loss per share GAAP net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.19 ) Non-GAAP net loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.52 )

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total revenue of $127.8 million, representing 18% year-over-year growth and 4% sequential increase.

GAAP gross margin of 51.7%, compared to 48.6% in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin of 55.9%, compared to 53.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss of $54.3 million, compared to $63.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss of $8.0 million, compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of $0.42 compared to $0.52 in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted shares of $0.06, compared to $0.14 in the third quarter of 2022.

Key Metrics

Trailing 12 month net retention rate (LTM NRR) 1 decreased to 114% in the third quarter from 116% in the second quarter.

decreased to 114% in the third quarter from 116% in the second quarter. Total customer count 2 was 3,102 in the third quarter, up 30 from the second quarter; 547 were enterprise customers 2 in the third quarter, down 4 from the second quarter.

was 3,102 in the third quarter, up 30 from the second quarter; 547 were enterprise customers in the third quarter, down 4 from the second quarter. Average enterprise customer spend 3 of $858 thousand in the third quarter, up 5% quarter-over-quarter.

of $858 thousand in the third quarter, up 5% quarter-over-quarter. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) 4 was $248 million, up 7% from $231 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 43% from $173 million in the third quarter of 2022.

was $248 million, up 7% from $231 million in the second quarter of 2023 and up 43% from $173 million in the third quarter of 2022. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER)5 decreased to 120% in the third quarter from 123% in the second quarter.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter Business and Product Highlights

Expanded domain API capabilities with Domainr acquisition to enhance simplification and security; coupled with the GA of Certainly, Fastly’s TLS Certification Authority, Fastly significantly advanced its edge cloud platform.

capabilities with Domainr acquisition to enhance simplification and security; coupled with the GA of Certainly, Fastly’s TLS Certification Authority, Fastly significantly advanced its edge cloud platform. Channel partner deal registration has more than tripled in 2023 year-to-date compared to all of 2022, with almost 90% growth in partner engagement and channel revenue growth of more than 50%.

Transacted packaging deals with twice as many customers quarter-over-quarter, almost half of those deals since program inception included Compute.

Hosted Altitude, our user conference in New York, and demoed Simplified Service Creation showcasing the ability to provision a global website in less than 90 seconds; a new level of simplicity for the CDN market.

Publication of Fastly’s first threat intelligence report, the “Network Effect Threat Report,” featuring data and insights from Fastly’s Network Learning Exchange (NLX).

KV Store which enables more powerful edge applications through high performance reads and writes from both the edge and API across Fastly’s network.

GraphQL Inspection which expands Fastly’s API protections to the NGWAF product to support GraphQL.

Established a Fastly-owned certificate authority with the GA of Certainly, providing domain-validated TLS certificates in our managed TLS services and helping enable trusted identification of websites to improve security and reliability.

Released Go compiler SDK which provides developers with key capabilities for their application development.

which provides developers with key capabilities for their application development. Deployed Fastly Fanout at the edge, enabling developers to build and scale real-time applications that push data instantly to end user app environments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance Q4 2023 Full Year 2023 Total Revenue (millions) $137 – $141 $505 – $509 Non-GAAP Operating Loss (millions) ($10.0) – ($6.0) ($44.0) – ($40.0) Non-GAAP Net Loss per share (6)(7) ($0.05) – ($0.01) ($0.23) – ($0.19)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Fastly’s future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Fastly will host an investor conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.fastly.com Dial-in: 888-330-2022 (US/CA) or 646-960-0690 (Intl.) Conf. ID#: 7543239

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.fastly.com where listeners may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Quarterly Results” section.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT, November 1 through November 15, 2023 by dialing 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering the passcode 7543239.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is one of the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com/ and follow us @fastly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, our operating performance, our ability to innovate, our go-to-market efforts, our ability to monetize, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per common share, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of this additional financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures within our earnings releases.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per common share, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, and non-GAAP general and administrative differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, executive transition costs, net gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment expense and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and other amortization expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, executive transition costs, interest income, interest expense, including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, net gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, and income taxes.

Acquisition-related Expenses: consists of acquisition-related charges that are not related to ongoing operations. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets: consists of non-cash charges that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and acquisitions. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges are non-cash expenses that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and acquisitions and may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: consists primarily of amortization expense related to our debt obligations. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook. These are included in our total interest expense.

Capital Expenditures: consists of cash used for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software and payments on finance lease obligations, as reflected in our statement of cash flows.

Depreciation and Other Amortization Expense: consists of non-cash charges that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because these charges are non-cash expenses that can be affected by the timing and magnitude of asset purchases and may not be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook.

Executive Transition Costs: consists of one-time cash and non-cash charges recognized with respect to changes in our executive’s employment status. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Free Cash Flow: calculated as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property and equipment, principal payments of finance lease liabilities, capitalized internal-use software costs and advance payments made related to capital expenditures. Management specifically identifies adjusting items in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Management considers non-GAAP free cash flow to be a profitability and liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in Fastly’s business and strengthening its balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is also not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

Impairment Expense: consists of impairment charge related to our computer and networking equipment, including software, we expect to not be used. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Income Taxes: consists primarily of expenses recognized related to state and foreign income taxes. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Interest Expense: consists primarily of interest expense related to our debt instruments, including amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Interest Income: consists primarily of interest income related to our marketable securities. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Net Gain on Debt Extinguishment: relates to net gain on the partial repurchase of our outstanding convertible debt. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Other Income (Expense), Net: consists primarily of foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing adjusted EBITDA performance because it is not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results or future outlook.

Stock-based Compensation Expense: consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, performance awards, restricted stock awards and Employee Stock Purchase Plan (“ESPP”) under our equity incentive plans. Although stock-based compensation is an expense for the Company and is viewed as a form of compensation, management considers its operating results without this activity when evaluating its ongoing non-GAAP net loss performance and its adjusted EBITDA performance, primarily because it is a non-cash expense not believed by management to be reflective of our core business, ongoing operating results, or future outlook. In addition, the value of some stock-based instruments is determined using formulas that incorporate variables, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA serve as useful metrics for our management and investors because they enable a better understanding of the long-term performance of our core business and facilitate comparisons of our operating results over multiple periods and to those of peer companies, and when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and our reconciliations, enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance.

In the financial tables below, the Company provides a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to the historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Key Metrics

1 We calculate LTM Net Retention Rate by dividing the total customer revenue for the prior twelve-month period (“prior 12-month period”) ending at the beginning of the last twelve-month period (“LTM period”) minus revenue contraction due to billing decreases or customer churn, plus revenue expansion due to billing increases during the LTM period from the same customers by the total prior 12-month period revenue. We believe the LTM Net Retention Rate is supplemental as it removes some of the volatility that is inherent in a usage-based business model.

2 Under our new methodology, our number of customers are calculated based on the number of separate identifiable operating entities with which we have a billing relationship in good standing, from which we recognized revenue during the current quarter. Under our prior methodology, our number of customers are calculated based on the number of separate identifiable operating entities with which we have a billing relationship in good standing, from which we recognized revenue during the last month of the quarter. Under our new methodology, our enterprise customers are defined as those with annualized current quarter revenue in excess of $100,000. This is calculated by taking the revenue for each customer within the quarter and multiplying it by four. Under our prior methodology, our enterprise customers are defined as those with revenue in excess of $100,000 in the trailing 12-month period. Under our prior methodology, our total customer count was 3,019 in the third quarter, up 54 from the second quarter of 2023; 530 were enterprise customers in the third quarter, up 10 from the second quarter of 2023.

3 Under our new methodology, our average enterprise customer spend is calculated by taking the annualized current quarter revenue contributed by enterprise customers existing as of the current period, and dividing that by the number of enterprise customers as of the current period. Under our prior methodology, our average enterprise customer spend is calculated by taking the sum of the trailing 12-month revenue contributed by enterprise customers existing as of the current period, and dividing that by the number of enterprise customers as of the current period. Under our prior methodology, our average enterprise customer spend was $832 thousand in the second quarter, up 3% quarter-over-quarter.

4 Remaining performance obligations include future committed revenue for periods within current contracts with customers, as well as deferred revenue arising from consideration invoiced for which the related performance obligations have not been satisfied.

5 We calculate Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate by dividing the revenue for a given period from customers who remained customers as of the last day of the given period (the “current” period) by the revenue from the same customers for the same period measured one year prior (the “base” period). The revenue included in the current period excludes revenue from (i) customers that churned after the end of the base period and (ii) new customers that entered into a customer agreement after the end of the base period.

6 Non-GAAP Net Loss per share is calculated as Non-GAAP Net Loss divided by weighted average basic shares for 2023.

7 Assumes weighted average basic shares outstanding of 132.0 million in Q4 2023 and 128.8 million for the full year 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 127,816 $ 108,504 $ 368,211 $ 313,404 Cost of revenue(1) 61,730 55,825 177,657 166,206 Gross profit 66,086 52,679 190,554 147,198 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 39,068 38,957 113,920 118,111 Sales and marketing(1) 51,043 47,006 143,111 135,246 General and administrative(1) 30,001 32,481 84,651 91,578 Impairment expense 4,316 — 4,316 — Total operating expenses 124,428 118,444 345,998 344,935 Loss from operations (58,342 ) (65,765 ) (155,444 ) (197,737 ) Net gain on extinguishment of debt — — 36,760 54,391 Interest income 4,908 1,967 13,602 4,150 Interest expense (862 ) (1,381 ) (3,307 ) (4,533 ) Other income (expense) (16 ) 1,877 (1,069 ) (75 ) Loss before income taxes (54,312 ) (63,302 ) (109,458 ) (143,804 ) Income tax expense (1 ) 118 244 317 Net loss (54,311 ) $ (63,420 ) $ (109,702 ) $ (144,121 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (0.42 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.19 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 129,873 122,339 127,735 121,094

_____________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended



September 30, Nine months ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 2,860 $ 2,978 $ 8,378 $ 9,112 Research and development 12,122 14,488 35,808 46,966 Sales and marketing 9,061 10,920 25,643 31,198 General and administrative 11,670 10,992 31,027 27,102 Total $ 35,713 $ 39,378 $ 100,856 $ 114,378

