Fastest ISP in the Country Coming to Chanhassen, Shorewood and Victoria

Metronet to Invest $21M in Fiber-Optic Network

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metronet, the fastest major ISP in the nation according to PCMag, today announced a $21 million investment to bring its internet service to three Minnesota communities. This expansion will provide residents and businesses of Chanhassen, Shorewood and Victoria with access to Metronet’s ultrafast 100% fiber-optic internet, offering residential speeds of up to five gigabits and business speeds of up to ten gigabits.





Construction is set to begin this summer, with the first service installations anticipated early next year. Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services can visit metronet.com/mn for more information and construction updates.

Jill Cordes, a Metronet regional vice president, shared, “As demand for ultra-high-speed, 100% fiber-optic internet continues to surge across the Minneapolis region, Metronet seized the opportunity to expand our award-winning network. This expansion allows us to grow alongside these communities, ensuring that more homes and businesses have access to the reliable, high-speed connectivity they need to stay connected to what matters most.”

Once construction begins, residents will see Metronet trucks in the area. They will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and submit applications.

In Minnesota, Metronet provides internet service to Rochester, Austin, Faribault, Lakeville, Northfield, Owatonna, Waconia and other communities.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag‘s “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multi-gigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 17 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country’s largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784

Linzee McIntosh



media@metronet.com

812.759.7946