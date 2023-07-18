Fast Company Names Waystar a 2023 Best Workplace for Innovators

Recognizes company for its leadership in fostering a culture of innovation to simplify healthcare payments

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waystar, a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.





Waystar is recognized on the strength of the company’s culture of innovation, which continuously delivers new breakthroughs in healthcare payments to remove friction from the system and help providers focus on delivering care. As a recent example, in June, the company announced significant enhancements across its single cloud-based platform, harnessing the power of purpose-built automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve transparency, efficiency and accuracy in healthcare payments.

The award cements Waystar’s status as a leading destination for the best and brightest healthcare technology talent, solving the most complex challenges facing the industry today.

“We’re proud to be recognized among the most innovative workplaces in the world, and I am fortunate to work alongside so many talented and purpose-driven team members,” said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. “We strive to deliver transformative software to an industry in need of continuous advancement.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Waystar’s inclusion in this year’s list is the latest in a string of awards highlighting the company’s top-flight workforce and commitment to delivering new, purposeful technologies that demonstrably improve the healthcare payments process. In June, the company was recognized by Black Book™ as a top client-rated healthcare payments platform across 17 categories, and in May, Waystar was given a MedTech Breakthrough Award for Healthcare Payments Innovation. The company has also been named Best in KLAS for patient financial engagement, and has been recognized by the Healthcare Financial Management Association for its intelligent automation platform via their peer review process.

Waystar’s latest innovations will be on full display at True North, the company’s inaugural annual client conference, held September 12-14 at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

About Waystar

Through a smart platform and better experience, Waystar helps providers simplify healthcare payments and yield powerful results throughout the complete revenue cycle. Waystar’s healthcare payments platform combines innovative, cloud-based technology, robust data, and unparalleled client support to streamline workflows and improve financials so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Waystar is trusted by 1M+ providers, 1K+ hospitals and health systems, and is connected to over 5K commercial and Medicaid/Medicare payers. Annually, Waystar’s AI-powered solutions process $6B+ patient payments, $4B+ out-of-pocket estimates, and claims for over 50% of U.S. patients. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

