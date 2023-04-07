Fashion Exchange: Fear of God Tops Fashion IP 100 List as Rihanna Debut in TOP5

Fashion Exchange launches 2022 Fashion IP 100 and 2022 Global Fashion IP White Paper

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fashion Exchange officially released its 2022 Global Fashion IP White Paper: Old World and New World: China’s Fashion Consumption in 2022, as well as the 2022 Fashion IP 100 produced in partnership with CBNData.

The 2022 Fashion IP 100 is ranked on the basis of the FX INDEX data evaluation system and the online consumption data of Alibaba platforms. By taking into account CBNData’s consumption influence data, popularity on top 3 social media platforms (Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Tik Tok), and Baidu Index, nearly 400 fashion IPs across the globe were quantitatively evaluated. The final result identified 100 IPs with top overall performances in the Chinese market in 2022.

According to 2022 Fashion IP 100, Fear of God, the dark horse of the 2021 list, topped the 2022 list. Its diffusion line ESSENTIALS jumped to No. 2 on the list. It is also the first time that 2 of the Top 3 fashion IPs come from the same founder over the past 4 four years since the list’s launch. TOP10 ranking sees a big reshuffle. Rihanna (Fenty) debut in TOP5. ISSEY MIYAKE, Justin Bieber (Drew House), Bai Jingting (Goodbai) and Alexander Wang, all made their debut in the TOP10 list. From the perspective of regions: Asia’s vibrant design hits Europe and America. There were 17 new Asian entrants to the 2022 list, nearly double the number of new entrants from North America and Europe combined. China’s fashion IPs soar by 100%. China overtook Japan for the first time as the country with the second most fashion IPs in the overall list. Of the 11 countries, China’s fashion IPs on the list grew from 12 in 2021 to 24 in 2022, a 100% increase.

Fashion Exchange’s 2022 Global Fashion IP White Paper, themed “Old World and New World: China’s Fashion Consumption in 2022”, presents an exploration and observation of the changes in China’s fashion consumption amidst the structural processes of complex macroeconomic and social development, after suffering from the three-year pandemic. Through clear insights into China’s fashion consumption landscape, 10 global best collaboration case study and 10 fashion IPs to watch in 2023, the White Paper aims to helping brands and enterprises find entry points and partners for high-quality collaborations.

