Faros AI Partners with Microsoft to Unleash AI-Powered Engineering Efficiency on Microsoft Azure

Now available in Azure Marketplace for procurement with Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), Faros AI empowers enterprises to optimize engineering with AI

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AICodingAssistants--Faros AI, the engineering hub for the results-driven enterprise, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver its AI-powered platform for optimizing engineering workflows on Azure. This strategic move enables enterprises worldwide to improve engineering productivity and transition to AI-augmented software development while taking advantage of the trusted Azure cloud platform.

Amidst the rapid adoption of AI-assisted development, engineering leaders face mounting pressure to accelerate innovation while optimizing resources. Faros AI empowers these leaders with a centralized data hub to inform critical decisions related to productivity, efficiency, staffing, and AI adoption.

Centralized visibility into engineering workflows: Faros AI seamlessly integrates with Microsoft’s ecosystem, including Azure DevOps Services, Visual Studio, Microsoft Entra ID, GitHub, including GitHub Copilot, and over 100 other vendor tools and homegrown data sources.

Productivity improvement guidance: Deep tech stack integration enables organizations to benchmark engineering performance, identify bottlenecks, and unlock the full potential of new AI technology. Organizations can align their visibility and measurement capabilities with their strategic initiatives and unique operating models without changing how teams work.

Surging demand for data-driven AI transformation: As AI coding assistants gain adoption, organizations increasingly turn to Faros AI to evaluate, implement, and optimize the impact of this transformative technology effectively. Faros AI provides visibility and oversight into AI adoption metrics, AI-generated code, and downstream performance outcomes. The AI code tools market, valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 23.2% through 2032 (Source: Global Market Insights).

Faros AI's availability in Azure Marketplace simplifies procurement, allowing customers to use their existing Azure credits (Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment or MACC). Additionally, Faros AI is available on Azure's Europe-based cloud, ensuring compliance with regional data residency laws.

"Faros AI provides game-changing guidance to organizations navigating the AI transformation of software engineering to achieve faster time-to-market and reduced cost-of-delivery," said Vitaly Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO at Faros AI. "Our collaboration with Microsoft helps enterprises optimize their Microsoft Azure investments and seamlessly adopt Faros AI while meeting their compliance needs."

"With software development at the core of digital transformation, engineering leaders need precise insights to guide investments in productivity, quality, collaboration, and security," said Phil Kim, Senior Director, Microsoft Corporate Business Development. "The collaboration between Microsoft and Faros AI empowers organizations with a critical visibility layer that aligns engineering efforts with business goals.”

Faros AI is a proud participant in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus program, a selective initiative designed to bring innovative enterprise-ready technology to the Microsoft ecosystem. Through this program, Faros AI has gained access to premium Microsoft resources, expert technical mentorship, and robust go-to-market strategies.

About Faros AI

Faros AI is an AI-native data platform for optimizing engineering workflows that helps companies like Autodesk, Discord, and Vimeo become data-driven when it comes to engineering productivity, delivery, outcomes, budgets, and talent. With no prerequisites to refactor or standardize data in advance, Faros AI analyzes task, coding, deployment, quality, incident, security, org structure, and survey data from 100+ tools and custom sources. It delivers critical insights, identifies friction and root cause, and suggests team-tailored recommendations to improve engineering productivity and the developer experience. Faros AI provides the most intelligent and comprehensive solution for understanding the impact of AI technology on the efficiency and effectiveness of large engineering teams.

