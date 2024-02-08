Farmers Life Insurance Selects FireLight e-Application to Deliver a Digital, Accelerated Sales Experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#annuities–Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announces that Farmers Life Insurance Company (Farmers Life), has chosen FireLight e-application to provide their distribution partners a streamlined and accelerated e-submission process for their expanding annuity offerings.





Farmers Life selected the FireLight platform to digitalize its annuity paper application to make it easier and quicker for its network of distribution partners and their advisors to access and submit Farmers Life annuity applications for faster contract issuance. Farmers Life will provide advisors with a familiar, straightforward, in-good-order annuity application experience using available FireLight integrations and incorporating its payment processor. FireLight also provides Farmers Life with automation, business rules and features to enhance back-office sales operations and efficiencies.

“Farmers Life is excited to be partnering with Hexure which has positioned itself as the leading technology provider for annuity new business/ e-application,” said Ben Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer for Farmers Life Insurance. “We expect this implementation to immediately contribute to Farmers’ growth and to make doing business with Farmers even more seamless.”

“Farmers Life is a fast-growing annuity insurer, and we are excited to be their partner of choice to support their digital sales and experience strategies,” said Hexure’s Chief Sales Officer, Jaci Miller. “The team at Hexure is excited to work with Farmers Life, providing the resources, expertise and tools to deliver a consistent and streamlined experience in the growing digital-first customer experience environment. With many of their distribution partners already using FireLight, Farmers can quickly get their products to advisors and provide a familiar way to process business while improving operational efficiency, accuracy, compliance and customer experience.”

Farmers’ signature Safeguard Plus® Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA) and Fixed Indexed Annuity (FIA) products are now available on FireLight with plans to add additional products in the near future.

About Farmers Life Insurance

Farmers Life Insurance Company (“Farmers Life”) was founded in 1997 as a small credit life and disability insurance company and has flourished by providing secure insurance products that address a growing number of diverse consumer needs. In a fast-paced industry, At Farmers Life, we believe that protection should be affordable, accessible and understandable. We strive to design and deliver insurance solutions that meet the needs of everyday, hardworking Americans. We deliver best-in-class service throughout the life of our policies, ensuring that people can fund their retirements, secure their legacies and enjoy the peace of mind associated with a well-planned future. For more information visit farmerslifeins.com.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.com.

Contacts

Farmers Life Contact: Ben Jacobs | CEO | bjacobs@farmerslifeins.com | 865.444.0613



Hexure Contact: Kristin Wills | Marketing | marketing@hexure.com | 719.442.6400