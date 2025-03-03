Farmers Edge Opens Premier Agricultural Lab Services to Agribusinesses and Farmers in the U.S. and Canada

Farmers Edge Laboratories boast fastest industry turnaround, advanced technology, API integrations, and showcase a continued commitment to strengthening the agricultural industry

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgTech--Farmers Edge™, a premier agricultural technology provider, is expanding its soil laboratory services to the public, offering agribusinesses, retailers, and farmers access to high-quality, technology-driven soil and plant tissue testing. With state-of-the-art labs in the U.S. and Canada, Farmers Edge Laboratories has conducted over 7 million soil tests for its customers—now, retailers and agricultural professionals can access those same accurate, high-speed, and insight-driven services to maximize their business offerings.

With centralized testing in Des Moines, Iowa and Winnipeg, Manitoba, Farmers Edge Laboratories can quickly and efficiently provide breakdowns of macro and micronutrients, soil chemistry and structure, and organic matter and soil composition. This information enables farmers to reduce input waste, increase crop yield, and maximize return on investment.

Designed for Agribusiness, Built for Retailers

Farmers Edge Laboratories are more than just testing facilities—they are a technology-driven hub for agronomic intelligence. The Labs provide:

Results in 3 Days to help retailers deliver faster, more precise agronomic recommendations.

to help retailers deliver faster, more precise agronomic recommendations. Seamless API Integrations that directly integrate soil data into agribusiness platforms for real-time access and enhanced decision-making.

that directly integrate soil data into agribusiness platforms for real-time access and enhanced decision-making. A comprehensive suite of digital tools designed for ag retailers, simplifying test result interpretation and application. Automated workflows eliminate manual data entry, reducing errors and improving efficiency across teams.

“For agricultural retailers and agribusinesses, soil testing is more than just a service—it’s an opportunity to help farmers improve productivity and profitability,” said Kris Kinnaird, Director of Lab Growth. “Our technology makes it easier than ever to elevate soil testing for ag retailers and receive tailored solutions directly into their proprietary systems. It really is a tech-forward approach to soil management.”

Strengthening the Ag Industry Through Collaboration

With industry-leading clientele, like Richardson Pioneer, Farmers Edge is focused on fostering a connected, technology-enabled agricultural ecosystem.

“By expanding our services, we’re empowering agribusinesses and retailers with the technology and insights needed to drive efficiency and sustainability,” said Vibhore Arora, Farmers Edge CEO. “Agriculture thrives on collaboration, and we’re committed to working with our partners to create long-term value for the industry.”

Farmers Edge Laboratories recognizes that healthy soil is the foundation of long-term food production. With over 33% of the world’s soils already degraded, precise soil testing and data-driven insights are essential for protecting natural resources for future generations.

Proprietary Technology for Advanced Soil Intelligence

At the core of Farmers Edge Laboratories is a suite of proprietary technologies designed to streamline soil testing and agronomic decision-making.

LabCommand simplifies soil data management for agribusinesses, including sample tracking, client soil reports, recommendations, and invoicing.

FE Soils is a grid sampling platform for the DIY farmer, combining an in-field sampling app and an online tool for results and fertility recommendations.

FarmCommand Pro digitizes crop management with precision ag tools like imagery mapping, zone and grid sampling, and prescription (Rx) creation.

Virtual Soil Testing (VST) uses machine learning to predict nutrient levels in the soil, reducing the need for physical sampling and enabling agribusinesses to scale their soil testing capabilities with more advanced, cost-effective solutions for nutrient management.

APIs & Custom Technology Development enable a seamless, tech-enhanced experience. Agribusinesses and retailers can connect soil data to existing systems via API or leverage Farmers Edge Managed Technology Services to build a custom solution.

Farmers Edge Laboratories provides tailored testing solutions to agribusinesses, retailers, agronomists, farmers, and researchers. Visit FarmersEdgeLabs.com to request a quote.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a premier agricultural technology provider operating in North America, Brazil, and India. With best-in-class technologies, state-of-the-art soil and plant tissue testing laboratories, and robust datasets from over 50 million acres, Farmers Edge delivers Managed Technology Services and tailored lab solutions to stakeholders across agriculture. Spanning from farmers to ag-retail, fuel, food, insurance, and financial services, Farmers Edge is accelerating digital adoption, creating a more unified, sustainable, and transparent value chain. For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca.

