<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Farfetch Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
Business Wire

Farfetch Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company’s security holders may request a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements by visiting the “Investor Alerts & Contact Us” page in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today, the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a global platform. Farfetch’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Future Retail, which develops innovations such as our Connected Retail solutions.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Alice Ryder

VP Investor Relations

IR@farfetch.com

Media:
Susannah Clark

EVP Communications, Global

susannah.clark@farfetch.com
+44 7788 405224

Brunswick Group

farfetch@brunswickgroup.com
US: +1 (212) 333 3810

UK: +44 (0) 207 404 5959

Articoli correlati

Keysight Collaborates with KTH Royal Institute of Technology to Achieve Record Baud Rates

Business Wire Business Wire -
Demonstration achieves the first 310 GBaud rates using on-off keying modulation and 160 GBaud rates using PAM6 modulation with...
Continua a leggere

New Convergint Study Reveals Critical Need for Increased Collaboration Between Physical Security and Information Technology Teams

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Annual Benchmarking Report Finds That Despite Technology Advancement, 63% of Physical Security Professionals Are Not Involved Cybersecurity Strategy FORT...
Continua a leggere

For Mary Kay, It’s Mission Critical: We’ve Accelerated Our Digital Innovation Efforts to Unleash the Full Potential of Women Entrepreneurs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Statement by Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay on International Women’s Day, 2023 DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Below is a statement...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Keysight Collaborates with KTH Royal Institute of Technology to Achieve Record Baud Rates

Business Wire