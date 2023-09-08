FarEye Recognized as Leader in AI for Order Management, Fulfillment and Last-Mile Delivery by IDC Innovator Report

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FarEye, a leading provider of delivery management solutions, has been named a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for order management, fulfillment and last-mile delivery by analyst firm IDC. The recognition comes as part of the “IDC Innovators: AI for Order Management, Fulfillment, and Last-Mile Delivery, 2023” report.





In this comprehensive assessment conducted by IDC, FarEye stood out among multiple vendors due to its market relevance, revenue growth, product capabilities, and innovative approach to logistics operations. With its unique combination of orchestration tools and real-time visibility solutions integrated with AI technology, FarEye helps retailers simplify complex last-mile delivery logistics while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

One key aspect that sets the FarEye apart is its dedicated focus on leveraging aggregated data and real-time feedback to drive autonomous deliveries using driverless vehicles and drones. This forward-thinking approach positions FarEye at the forefront of technological advancements within the industry.

Kushal Nahata co-founder and CEO of FarEye shares his insights on the company’s vision: “Our goal is not just to improve efficiencies but also revolutionize the entire delivery experience for our customers. We believe that AI is not just about automation; it’s about empowering businesses with predictive analytics and recommendations that can transform their operations.”

As part of their commitment to continuous improvement through advanced analytics models that leverage algorithms for prediction and recommendations, FarEye remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions within the industry.

“We are excited to be recognized as a leader in AI for order management and last-mile delivery,” said Kushal Nahata. “This acknowledgement further validates our commitment towards transforming businesses by ensuring efficient deliveries worldwide.”

FarEye’s use of embedded AI aims to increase process automation while minimizing risks associated with human intervention. By harnessing advanced analytics capabilities within their intelligent platform, FarEye enhances delivery orchestration, increases visibility, and improves the overall delivery experience for its customers and theirs.

“FarEye’s innovative technology has unlocked for us invaluable analytics and insights that have enabled us to drastically reduce our lead time, helping us to greatly improve our customer delivery and installation experience,” said Philippe Lambotte, VP Customer Care and Logistics, Tonal Systems. “We extend our congratulations to FarEye for this recognition.”

The recognition from IDC as a leader in AI for order management and last-mile delivery reinforces FarEye’s position as an innovative force within the industry. With their mission to turn every customer’s delivery experience into a competitive advantage, FarEye continues to push boundaries and drive excellence in logistics operations across the globe.

About FarEye:

FarEye’s Delivery Management platform turns deliveries into a competitive advantage. Retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics companies use FarEye’s unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences to simplify complex last-mile delivery logistics. The FarEye platform allows businesses to increase consumer loyalty and satisfaction, reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies. FarEye has 150+ customers across 30 countries and five offices globally. FarEye, First Choice for Last Mile.

