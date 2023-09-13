Faraday Future to Post Video of Jason Oppenheim Taking Delivery of his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at FF’s “Delivery Co-Creation Day” on Sept. 13th

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that one of FF’s newest car owners Jason Oppenheim, will take delivery of his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at FF’s “Delivery Co-Creation Day”. Jason will also join the “Futurist Spire Club Salon” with the exclusive group of early owners. Jason is thrilled to experience this new vehicle and be a part of the club that will allow him to share his vision of the future of EV luxury. Stay tuned for a video of the event on 9/13.

Full video airing on FF’s own community and official social platforms: Wednesday Sept. 13th at 6pm PST (www.ff.com)

A short teaser video of Jason’s delivery can be found here: https://youtube.com/shorts/kJCq437Ushs

FF will hold an “FF Delivery Co-Creation Day” for every FF 91 2.0 Spire user through the end of the year. Beyond vehicle deliveries FF will also host “FF Futurist Spire Club Salon” for the exclusive group of early owners. The focus is to generate additional value for them by building a community that fosters eco-chemistry within itself. These events are designed to highlight the key features and functions of FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, luxury lifestyles and the transformation of the EV and mobility business.

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website



(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car industry. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.

