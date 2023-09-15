Faraday Future to Deliver Another FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, This Time to Celebrity Agent Kelvin Sherman at the Upcoming “919 Developers AI Co-Creation Festival” Taking Place on Sept. 19th

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that one of FF’s newest car owners and Developer Co-Creation Officers, Kelvin Sherman, will take delivery of his FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at FF’s “919 Developers AI Co-Creation Festival” to be held on September 19th. Mr. Sherman will also join the “Futurist Spire Club Salon” with others in the exclusive group of FF’s Developer Co-Creation Officers, who are all among the elites from their respective industries. A livestreaming of the event will take place on September 19th.

FF plans to hold an “FF Delivery Co-Creation Day” for every FF 91 2.0 Spire user through the end of this year. Beyond vehicle deliveries, FF also plans to host a “FF Futurist Spire Club Salon” for the exclusive group of early owners and Developer Co-Creation Officers. The focus of the “FF Futurist Spire Club Salon” is to generate additional value for the Developer Co-Creation Officers by building a community that creates boundary-breaking eco-chemistry among their different industries, including ultra luxury brand consumers, music artists, Hollywood celebrities, sports stars, technology entrepreneurs, and top tier AI experts.

The Company also announced its plans for a series of Co-Creation events, which includes the “Delivery Co-Creation Day” and “Developer Track Co-Creation Day”. In addition, the Company intends to host the “Branding Co-Creation”, including the “Developers Co-Creation AI Festival”, an Investor Day, and others to be announced at a later date.

These events are designed to discuss the concept of co-creation, create eco-chemistry with different industries, announce important corporate strategies and developments, highlight the key features and functions of FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, luxury lifestyles and lead to the transformation of the EV and mobility business.

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website



(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car industry. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.

