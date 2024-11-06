Faraday Future Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

Strategic FX Second Brand Launch, Completion of Strategic Realignment, and Significant Middle East Expansion Mark Transformative Quarter.

Successfully Secured and Closed on $30 Million Financing.

Regained Full Nasdaq Compliance.

FX Brand Launch Targets Mass Market with Models Targeted in $20,000-$50,000 Range with Potential Roll Off the Assembly Line by the End of 2025, Subject to Securing Necessary Funding.

FX Project in First Phase of Vehicle Development, With Related Work Underway to Achieve Phase One Milestones. FX Plans to Announce Progress and Next Steps Execution Plan Next Week.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2024.





RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2024

The Company continued its efforts to control costs and reduce operating expenses:

Operating expenses improved significantly, declining 92.6% to $3.8 million compared to $50.9 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Loss from operations improved to $25.2 million compared to a loss of $66.4 million in the prior year quarter.

The Company had $449 million of assets, $292.3 million of liabilities and a book value of $156.7 million at quarter end September 30, 2024.

KEY COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

The third quarter of 2024 represented a pivotal time for FF with the launch of its second brand, Faraday X (FX), heralding a new chapter in the Company’s growth strategy. The FX brand targets the mass market segment with two planned models: the FX 5, with a price target between $20,000-$30,000, and the FX 6, with a price target between $30,000-$50,000. Both models could potentially offer two types of powertrains: range-extended AIEV and battery-electric AIEV, with a planned target to roll off the assembly line by the end of 2025, subject to securing necessary funding.

FF launched its “Everyone’s AIEV, You Decide” co-creation campaign, which has received thousands of responses, demonstrating interest in high-performance, intelligent, cost-effective B-AIEV and RE-AIEV products.

As part of the Company’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy, FF has established relationships with four Chinese OEMs, having already entered into two strategic framework agreements and two memoranda of understanding, with a goal of promoting range-extended AIEV in the U.S. and integrating global automotive components and supply chains into the U.S., energizing the U.S. B-AIEV and RE-AIEV markets.

Max Ma, FF’s Head of Global Strategy and Product, along with investor Sheikh Abdulla Al Qassimi, engaged in in-depth discussions with potential FX partners in China after the FX launch event. They achieved all the internal objectives set for these discussions. The FX project is currently in the first phase of vehicle development, with related work underway to achieve phase one milestones.

FF secured and closed on $30 million in gross financing. The Company is establishing a presence in Ras Al Khaimah with business registration and facility development, marking a significant milestone in FF’s “third pole” geographic strategy beyond the U.S. and China markets. The Company recently signed a co-investment agreement with Master Investment Group, led by Sheikh Abdulla Al Qassimi, to establish its future regional headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah. Through its Ras Al Khaimah-based entity, Faraday Future Middle East FZ-LLC, FF signed agreements with the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) for both current operations and a nearly completed 108,000 square foot facility.

FF continued to advance its FF 91 2.0 program with the delivery of an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Born Leaders Entertainment, bringing total deliveries to 14 vehicles. Born Leaders Entertainment is now a user and Developer Co-Creation Officer for FF collaborating on promotional opportunities and high-profile engagements. The Company has achieved significant operational improvements, including a 25% improvement in its First Inspection Customer Craftsmanship Audit score and implementation of manufacturing-related warranty improvements. Additionally, FF has enhanced the user experience through software updates, including expanded voice controls and improved navigation features. The Company maintains its focus on production optimization and cost reduction efforts.

On September 4, 2024, Nasdaq confirmed that the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. This followed a series of actions to address deficiencies in timely filing of periodic reports and a minimum bid price deficiency.

The Company enhanced its leadership capabilities with strategic appointments, including Koti Meka as Chief Financial Officer and Aaron Ma as Acting Head of EV R&D, strengthening its foundation for continued innovation and market expansion.

OUTLOOK

The Company continues to execute its dual-brand strategy while pursuing additional strategic financing opportunities. Plans for the FX brand target initial launch in late 2025, contingent upon securing necessary funding. FF remains focused on optimizing operations, reducing costs, and sustainably expanding its global presence through the China-U.S. Automotive Bridge Strategy and Middle East initiatives.

EARNINGS WEBCAST

Faraday Future management will host a webcast today, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm Eastern time (5:00 pm Pacific time). Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.ff.com/.

