Faraday Future Plans to Share Details of its “US-China Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy” in the Next Month or Two and has Received a Grant from Nasdaq for an Extended Stay of Suspension

The Company just filed its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial report, with the 2024 Q1 report preparation underway.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will share the details of the “US-China Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy” in the next month or two. This will include a phase 1 strategy of its “FF Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy.”





During the earnings call held yesterday for its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, the FF management team shared the major milestones and initiatives that the Company made in 2023 and further plans for business growth in 2024.

The “US-China Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy”

The Company is expecting to provide additional details adjusting its corporate strategy by returning to the earlier two-brand setup to distinguish market segments. This will enable the integration of FF’s high value “Ultimate AI TechLuxury” solutions and features of its I.A.I technology into vehicles in a more affordable mass market product segments.

As part of FF’s dual-home-market strategy, FF could leverage its unique bridge value to integrate the strengths of the US automotive industry with those of Chinese car companies and the respective supply chains.

The Company has had preliminary discussions with several global OEMs and suppliers about how FF can help build a bridge between US and Chinese automotive industries through industrial coordination and collaboration.

The platform would leverage FF’s expertise and capabilities in product, technology, regulation processes, along with its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant – the FF ieFactory in Hanford. Furthermore, FF’s user ecosystem establishment could also be included as part of this global initiative.

Compliance Updates

Moreover, the Company received a grant from Nasdaq for an extended stay of the suspension pending a hearing with Nasdaq’s Hearings Panel.

With the 10-K Financial Report filed successfully, the Company fulfilled one of the listing compliance requirements, and work on the quarterly report for the first quarter 2024 on form 10-Q is actively progressing.

Quality Enhancement Campaign

With operational initiatives continuing to progress, the primary focus of the Company in 2024 is the ramp up of the FF 91 vehicle production.

The Company started a quality campaign accompanying the production ramp. FF’s production successes in 2023 included commissioning a robotic Body Shop & Paint Shop equipment and streamlining vehicle assembly process to increase throughput capability. Quality assurance has been enhanced in every phase of the company to help embed a culture of continuous improvement.

The Company is building a stronger quality culture focused on providing FF 91 owners with enhanced satisfaction. A focus on attention to detail is part of all final quality checks, as each vehicle undergoes comprehensive static, dynamic, and functional inspections to ensure that the vehicle fulfills all of the quality expectations.

As such, final Quality Customer Craftsmanship Audit (referred to as CCA) improved by 50 percent compared to the Company’s initial CCA scores. Significant vehicle improvements continue to be implemented in terms of fit, finish, vehicle functionality and quality.

