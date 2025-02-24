Faraday Future Launches Global AI Innovation Competition, Inviting Interested Parties to Help Shape the Future of Mobility

The Company plans to change its ticker to “FFAI” on March 10, and Host a “FF Open AI Day” on March 17.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the official kick-off launch of the Company’s FF Global AI Innovation Competition. This competition invites anyone with a keen interest in shaping the future of AI-driven solutions to redefine the future of intelligent mobility.

As a pioneer in AI-powered automotive technology, FF welcomes visionary individuals, students, research teams, and enterprises worldwide to contribute cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance vehicle intelligence, driving experiences, and human-machine interaction.

Interested participants are encouraged to submit AI-driven innovations in the following areas:

Autonomous Driving Technology : Advancements in multimodal perception, decision-making algorithms, reinforcement learning, 4D environmental reconstruction, and complex scenario optimization to improve safety and user experience.

: Advancements in multimodal perception, decision-making algorithms, reinforcement learning, 4D environmental reconstruction, and complex scenario optimization to improve safety and user experience. AI Agent Systems & Applications : Intelligent in-car assistants powered by large models enhancing personalization and human-vehicle interaction.

: Intelligent in-car assistants powered by large models enhancing personalization and human-vehicle interaction. Smart Cockpit Innovations : AI-powered intelligent cabin features, including emotion recognition, voice assistants, in-car entertainment and livestreaming, and adaptive driving environments.

: AI-powered intelligent cabin features, including emotion recognition, voice assistants, in-car entertainment and livestreaming, and adaptive driving environments. AI Data & Optimization : Smart driving data analysis, model optimization, training process optimization, auto data labeling, synthetic data and self-learning systems to enhance efficiency and driving intelligence.

: Smart driving data analysis, model optimization, training process optimization, auto data labeling, synthetic data and self-learning systems to enhance efficiency and driving intelligence. Connected Vehicles & Edge Computing : AI-driven vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, security solutions, road collaboration, and autonomous data synchronization.

: AI-driven vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, security solutions, road collaboration, and autonomous data synchronization. Other AI Innovations: Any AI technologies that enhance vehicle intelligence, safety, efficiency, or the overall future mobility experience.

How to Participate:

The competition is open to anyone, including individuals, teams, and companies. Submissions can be in the form of documents, presentations, video demonstrations, or other creative formats that effectively showcase the specific or multiple innovations.

Opportunities for Participants - Outstanding submissions will have the chance to:

Present at the Company’s FF Open AI Day on March 17 : Showcase ideas to industry leaders and technology experts.

Showcase ideas to industry leaders and technology experts. Integrate technology into FF vehicle s: Selected innovations may be applied to Faraday Future’s intelligent EVs.

Selected innovations may be applied to Faraday Future’s intelligent EVs. Gain investment & collaboration opportunities: Work alongside FF to co-develop cutting-edge AI solutions for the automotive industry.

Submission Details

Interested participants should send their proposals to events@ff.com with the subject line “AI Innovation Submission – [Your Name/Team Name]”.

Faraday Future is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation.

For more information and to submit your proposal, please visit: https://www.ff.com/us/ff-labs/

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

Investors (English): ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com