Faraday Future Invites the Public to Sign up for its Second Brand Strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Launch Event, Announces Survey

The Launch Event will be held online on September 19.

The public is invited to complete the first survey for the “Everyone’s AI EV, You Decide” Co-Creation Campaign online.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the formal invitation for its September 19 Launch Event where FF will further present its second brand strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy and discuss interim achievements. At the same time, the Company also launched the first survey for the “Everyone’s AI EV, You Decide” Co-Creation Campaign.





FF’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy and its second brand strategy represent the possible solution to address the lagging EV sales in the U.S. FF will seek to bring China’s components and supply chain into the U.S to invigorate the U.S. AI EV industry and provide consumers with more diverse and better product options.

FF is currently in deep negotiations with several potential partners regarding the model selection for its first second-brand vehicle. Multiple candidate models have already been shortlisted. To better meet the needs of the U.S. market, starting Sep. 4, FF will release a survey every day through social media, FF.com, and the FF App. Your feedback may influence our final selection.

At the same time, FF cordially invites stockholders, fans, and media to join Faraday Future’s upcoming FF’s Second Brand Strategy and Global Automotive Industry Bridge Launch Event. The event will be held via an online meeting and livestream. Your participation is a pivotal method to help FF pave the path to the future of electric mobility.

Event Details:

Date and Time: September 19, 2024, PDT 17:00

How to Participate: Zoom meeting + live streaming on other platforms

Zoom meeting: In addition to watching the live event, you will have the opportunity to interact directly with the FF team and other participants.

In addition to watching the live event, you will have the opportunity to interact directly with the FF team and other participants. Livestreaming: The event will be broadcast simultaneously on several media platforms for guests who are unable to join the Zoom meeting.

Key Highlights:

Unveiling the FF Second Brand Strategy and next steps for the Company.

Showcasing interim achievements of the Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy.

Revealing the results of the first-phase Co-Creation survey.

Please click the following link to complete the first survey and confirm your participation for the launch event:

www.ff.com/survey

Participants will receive further details on how to join the Zoom meeting via email.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact us at: events@ff.com

We look forward to your response and participation, and to co-creating the future of electric mobility together.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

