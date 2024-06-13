Faraday Future Delivers an FF 91 2.0 to First Retail Investor User

Marks the Resumption of the Start of Delivery Phase 2





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it delivered the latest FF 91 2.0 for prominent retail investor Jun He. The Chief Operating Officer of his U.S. branch accepted the vehicle at the delivery event which took place at the Company’s Los Angeles headquarters. Guests included FF Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer YT Jia, who handed over the vehicle to Mr. He’s representative. This marks the resumption of the Start of Delivery Second Phase (SOD2) that began last year.

During the delivery ceremony, FF presented key features of the FF 91 including the vehicle’s unique 3rd AI Space features. This includes an industry-first in-car aggregated sports streaming, financial news browsing and stock quotes. It brings a home living room experience into the FF 91 cabin. The car utilizes the first major over-the-air (OTA) upgrades for the FF 91 2.0, comprising 752 new additions and 846 improvements. These technology upgrades showcase a breakthrough in the FF’s user experience and Co-Creation value, while further reflecting the industry trends of “All-AI, All-Hyper, All-Ability.”

“We are extremely grateful for another owner to take delivery of our product which demonstrates that we have a supportive owner community as well as the product power of the FF 91 2.0 that users aim to acquire,” said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of FF. YT Jia stated, “FF is considering introducing a second brand under our ‘US-China Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy’, which could seek to integrate our high-value solutions and features into vehicles in a more affordable mass market product segment, which would enable more retail investors to enjoy our ‘Ultimate AI TechLuxury’ in the future.”

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through ff.com:

(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

(Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

