Faraday Future Delivered Its Vehicle to Realtor and Netflix Star Jason Oppenheim at the “Delivery Co-Creation Day”, Creating Boundary-Breaking Eco-Chemistry Among Ultra Luxury Homes, Ultra Luxury Cars, and Reality TV Show Industries

Jason Oppenheim, a renowned real estate agent specializing in selling luxury properties in Southern California and beyond, received the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at the Company’s “Delivery Co-Creation Day”.

Oppenheim is the star of the Netflix global hit series “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC”.

Today’s delivery is the first in a series of Company “Futurist Spire Club Salons”. The theme of Mr. Oppenheim’s was Redefining Luxury – Exploring New Trends in Luxury Mobility for the Elite.

Today’s “Delivery Co-Creation Day” event showcased the merging of luxury homes, luxury cars, and the world of reality TV as part of the creation of eco-chemistry.

The Company will also host the “FF 919 AI Developer Co-Creation Festival” and another “Delivery Co-Creation Day” next week.

In October, FF plans to hold the “FF Developer Track Co-Creation Day”.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that one of FF’s newest car owners, Jason Oppenheim, took delivery of an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at FF’s “Delivery Co-Creation Day”. The event was held at Mr. Oppenheim’s luxury listing, which is a waterfront mansion located on the harbor in Newport Beach, California. Mr. Oppenheim joined the exclusive “Futurist Spire Club Salon” along with other early FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance owner Justin Bell, the Founder of Purist Group. Sean Lee, FF’s VP of Product and Corporate Strategy Max Ma, and FF’s Head of Product Marketing Scott Wang.









YT Jia, FF’s Founder & Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer, delivered the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Mr. Oppenheim and spoke at this “Developer Co-Creation Day”.

The full video airing of the “Delivery Co-Creation Day” can be viewed on FF’s community and official social platforms and can also be viewed here: https://youtu.be/1TgkWD_Qyq8

Jason Oppenheim is an American celebrity and luxury real estate broker, President and Founder of The Oppenheim Group, and star of the Netflix global hit series “Selling Sunset” and “Selling the OC”. His brokerage has offices in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Numerous guests participated in the first of a series of “Futurist Spire Club Salon” at the event focused on building the Luxury Lifestyle Circle for the Elite. With the advent of new technology and AI in the era, the luxury lifestyle pursued by the elite will be redefined. FF intends to redefine new luxury in this ongoing transformation. Solving efficiency issues from point A to point B is about creating high-value services during that journey.

“We are extremely excited to have Jason Oppenheim join the FF family of Futurist Spire Club members. We are deeply grateful to these ultra spire users who resonate with FF and share the same ideals and beliefs within the luxury EV industry,” said YT Jia, Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer of FF. “We thank Jason for sharing this wonderful luxurious venue for the event. After FF conquered the famous Willow Springs track by breaking the fastest lap record in its class, FF set another new record for the fastest lap in both the All-Ability aiHypercar and SUV categories at another renowned racetrack, Button Willow, last week. Button Willow is the second famous track that FF has conquered, and it once again showcases the FF 91 2.0 – The racing elephant that makes every road a racetrack.”

“We believe that the addition of more US industry leaders as FF spire users and Delivery Co-Creation Officers shows these leaders recognition of FF and our products. We are set to co-create the ‘All-Ability aiHypercar’ and turn FF into the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization as the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury spire market,” YT added.

As previously announced, FF plans to hold an “FF Delivery Co-Creation Day” for every FF 91 2.0 Spire user through the end of the year. Beyond vehicle deliveries, FF will also host “FF Futurist Spire Club Salon” for the exclusive group of early owners. The focus is to generate additional value for them by building a community that fosters eco-chemistry within itself. These events are designed to highlight the key features and functions of FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, luxury lifestyles and the transformation of the EV and mobility business. The very first “FF Futurist Spire Club Salon” showcased how the boundaries shutter between luxury homes, luxury cars, and the world of reality TV while experiencing the creation of eco-chemistry.

The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is built on the AI-powered FF aiHyper 6×4 Architecture 2.0, and its unique Hyper Multi-Vectoring and Magic All-In-One make it possible to conquer the track and set new lap records. The 1050 horsepower and the Hyper Multi-Vectoring integrated multi-axis torque technology system for AI propulsion, steering and braking deliver the following benefits: 1. Extreme acceleration and power, 2. Handling precision and agility, and 3. The integrated braking that combines traditional braking and torque braking.

The Magic All-In-One All-Terrain AI Body Control Technology System of the FF 91 2.0 provides the following benefits: 1. Ultra-low center of gravity, high visibility, and enhanced precision, stability, and traction of the suspension are achieved through the unique moat body structure and moat battery pack structure. 2. Extraordinary grip and traction are delivered by the 22-inch wheels and high-performance tires. 3. Exceptional aerodynamics despite the vehicle’s full size.

Users can preorder an FF 91 2.0 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website



(English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/

or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: http://appdownload.ff.com

